Pierwszy przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości w Krzeszowie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na podstawie przepisów dotyczących gospodarki nieruchomościami, Wójt Gminy Kamienna Góra ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż części nieruchomości gruntowej. Dotyczy to działki o numerze ewidencyjnym 1022, o powierzchni 0,0627 ha, znajdującej się w Krzeszowie. Przetarg odbędzie się 26 lipca 2024 roku o godzinie 9:00 w urzędzie gminy.

Przedmiotem sprzedaży jest działka oznaczona jako numer 1022, która objęta jest księgą wieczystą prowadzoną przez Sąd Rejonowy w Kamiennej Górze. Cena wywoławcza tego terenu wynosi 50 000,00 zł netto i podlega doliczeniu podatku VAT. Wadium wynosi 5 000,00 zł, a minimalne postąpienie to 500,00 zł.

Działka ma bezpośredni dostęp do drogi publicznej i znajduje się na terenie płaskim o regularnym kształcie zbliżonym do kwadratu. Na działce znajduje się nieczynny zbiornik na wodę, który musi zostać usunięty przed rozpoczęciem budowy budynku mieszkalnego jednorodzinnego. Dostęp do urządzeń infrastruktury, takich jak przyłącze energetyczne, wodociągowe i kanalizacyjne, powinien być uzyskany zgodnie z obowiązującymi warunkami.

Przeznaczenie nieruchomości w planie zagospodarowania przestrzennego zostało określone jako zabudowa mieszkaniowa jednorodzinna. Część nieruchomości obciążona jest obecnością nieczynnego zbiornika na wodę, który musi zostać usunięty przez nabywcę.

Warunkiem przystąpienia do przetargu jest wniesienie wadium na konto Urzędu Gminy Kamienna Góra najpóźniej do 23 lipca 2024 roku. Uczestnicy muszą również przedstawić odpowiednie dokumenty potwierdzające ich uprawnienia oraz zgodę na przetwarzanie danych osobowych. Wpłata wadium po wyznaczonym terminie nie jest dopuszczalna.

Przetarg stanowi okazję dla zainteresowanych osób, które poszukują działki w atrakcyjnym miejscu. Jest to także szansa na odkupienie zasobów publicznych i ich wykorzystanie do celów mieszkaniowych.

Real Estate Market Insights:

The real estate industry in Kamienna Góra is experiencing significant growth and development. With the increasing demand for properties in attractive locations, the sale of the land plot with the identification number 1022 presents a unique opportunity for interested buyers. The plot, measuring 0.0627 hectares, is located in Krzeszów and offers direct access to a public road.

Anticipated Market Forecasts:

The real estate market in Kamienna Góra is expected to remain robust in the coming years. Factors such as a growing population, favorable economic conditions, and a desire for residential properties are driving the demand for land and housing. This creates a favorable environment for buyers looking to invest in properties for residential purposes.

Challenges and Issues:

One of the challenges potential buyers may face is the requirement to remove a non-functioning water tank located on the plot before commencing the construction of a single-family residential building. This additional cost should be taken into account when evaluating the overall investment.

Access to essential infrastructure services, including electricity, water, and sewage connectivity, is another important consideration. Prospective buyers should ensure they have a clear understanding of the existing infrastructure and any requirements or conditions for obtaining necessary connections.

