Rynek mieszkaniowy w Polsce: Spadek podaży a polityka deweloperów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dane Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego potwierdzają, że polski rynek mieszkaniowy zmaga się ze spadkiem podaży, który osiągnął 6,4 proc. w ciągu pierwszych pięciu miesięcy tego roku. Jest to wynik prawie dwukrotnie większy niż w kwietniu. Konrad Płochocki z Polskiego Związku Firm Deweloperskich prognozuje, że spadek ten będzie kontynuowany w kolejnych miesiącach, a w sumie w ciągu całego roku zostanie oddanych około 125 tysięcy mieszkań. Porównując to z rokiem 2023, kiedy to na rynek trafiło 136,5 tysiąca mieszkań, widać wyraźne zmniejszenie podaży na rynku mieszkaniowym.

Jednakże patrząc na uzyskiwane pozwolenia a rozpoczynane inwestycje, widać pewien rozdźwięk. Deweloperzy nadal otrzymują dużą liczbę pozwolenia na budowę mieszkań, a ta liczba rośnie z każdym miesiącem. W maju deweloperzy otrzymali pozwolenie na budowę prawie 17 tysięcy mieszkań – o 50 proc. więcej niż rok wcześniej. Eksperci zauważają, że deweloperzy mają możliwość rozpoczynania nowych projektów, jednak są bardziej ostrożni i zmniejsza się dynamika rynku. W maju rozpoczęto budowę 11,9 tysiąca mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 37 proc. w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. W kwietniu różnica ta wynosiła nawet 80 proc.

Niedobór dostępnych mieszkań na rynku może być skutkiem tego, że nie wszystkie inwestycje deweloperskie z 2023 roku zdążyły jeszcze trafić na rynek w pierwszych miesiącach 2024 roku. Rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania stawia deweloperów w obliczu wyzwania, aby zwiększyć tempo budowy i odpowiedzieć na rosnące potrzeby mieszkańców.

The housing market in Poland is currently facing a decline in supply, with a 6.4% decrease in the first five months of this year, according to the Central Statistical Office. This decrease is almost twice as much as in April. Konrad Płochocki from the Polish Association of Developer Companies predicts that this decline will continue in the coming months, with a total of approximately 125,000 apartments being delivered throughout the year. Comparing this to 2023 when 136.5 thousand apartments entered the market, there is a clear reduction in housing supply.

However, looking at the permits issued and projects initiated, there seems to be a discrepancy. Developers are still receiving a large number of permits for apartment construction, and this number is increasing every month. In May, developers were granted permits for the construction of nearly 17,000 apartments, which is 50% more than the previous year. Experts observe that developers have the ability to start new projects, but they are becoming more cautious and the market dynamics are decreasing. In May, construction began on 11,900 apartments, representing a 37% increase compared to the previous year. In April, this difference was even 80%.

The shortage of available apartments in the market may be a result of not all the development projects from 2023 making it to the market in the first months of 2024. The growing demand for housing poses a challenge for developers to increase the pace of construction and meet the growing needs of residents.

In light of these trends, it is important to consider the broader context of the real estate industry in Poland. The industry has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as low interest rates, favorable economic conditions, and increased urbanization. According to market forecasts, this growth is expected to continue in the coming years, although at a slower pace due to the current decline in housing supply.

One of the key issues related to the housing market in Poland is the affordability of housing. As prices continue to rise, particularly in major cities, many potential buyers are being priced out of the market. This has led to calls for more affordable housing options, including government initiatives to support low-income families and first-time buyers.

Furthermore, the industry is also facing challenges related to the availability of land for development. As urban areas become more densely populated, finding suitable plots of land for new construction projects becomes increasingly difficult. This has led to a shift towards redevelopment and revitalization of existing buildings and neighborhoods, as well as a focus on smaller, more compact housing units.

Overall, while the Polish housing market is currently experiencing a decline in supply, there are still opportunities for growth and development in the industry. Developers will need to adapt to changing market conditions and address issues such as affordability and land availability in order to meet the housing needs of the population.

