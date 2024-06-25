Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce: Czy spadek podaży mieszkań jest tylko przejściowy?

Według raportu HREIT dotyczącego rynku nieruchomości, deweloperzy nadal odbudowują swoje oferty, banki udzielają coraz więcej standardowych hipotek bez rządowych dopłat, a gospodarstwa domowe odzyskały siłę nabywczą po inflacyjnych zawirowaniach. Prezes HREIT, Michał Sapota, uważa, że te zmiany są rewolucją po burzliwych latach 2020-2023.

Obecny rynek mieszkaniowy w Polsce doświadczył wielu nagłych zmian i napięć w ciągu ostatnich czterech lat. Czynniki takie jak epidemia, wojna i trudności w dostępie do kredytów wpływały na popyt na mieszkania, powodując wzrost lub spadek w zależności od okoliczności. Brakujące mieszkania oraz wysokie ceny przyczyniły się do obecnej sytuacji na rynku. Jednak dynamiczny rozwój miast i infrastruktury mają również wpływ na wzrost cen.

Ekspertów zgodnie twierdzą, że wkrótce może nastąpić niewielka korekta cen ofertowych na rynku nieruchomości, ze względu na bardziej racjonalny wybór kupujących. Jednak ceny transakcyjne rosły wolniej niż oferowane, co sugeruje, że Polacy nie kupowali nieruchomości za wszelką cenę. Nawet jeśli cena mieszkań miałaby spaść, nie będzie to proces gwałtowny, a jedynie stopniowe zmniejszenie po dłuższym okresie spowolnienia gospodarczego.

Wstępne dane GUS wskazują, że od stycznia do maja 2024 roku oddano do użytku 78 700 mieszkań, co stanowi 15,9 proc. mniej w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu w roku 2023. Deweloperzy dostarczyli 47 700 mieszkań, czyli o 6,4 proc. mniej niż rok wcześniej. Największy spadek dotknął inwestorów prywatnych, którzy oddali o 29,2 proc. mniej mieszkań w porównaniu do 2023 roku. W innych formach budownictwa oddano 1,9 tys. mieszkań (wzrost o 26,7 proc. rok do roku).

Mimo spadku liczby nowych mieszkań na rynku, jest szansa na to, że będzie to jedynie przejściowy trend. GUS informuje, że w pierwszych pięciu miesiącach 2024 roku rozpoczęto budowę 101,1 tys. mieszkań, co oznacza wzrost o 45,6 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Deweloperzy rozpoczęli budowę 66,5 tys. mieszkań (wzrost o 70,1 proc. r/r), a inwestorzy indywidualni 33,1 tys. (wzrost o 14,8 proc.). Wydano również pozwolenia na budowę 119,3 tys. mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 31,0 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Deweloperzy uzyskali większość pozwoleni (85,0 tys. mieszkań, wzrost o 41,4 proc. r/r), ale także inwestorzy indywidualni otrzymali 31,8 tys. zezwoleń (wzrost o 13,1 proc.).

Analitycy ING zauważają, że budowa budynków spadła o 5,4 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Jednak na początku roku mieszkania były wprowadzane na rynek szybciej, niż były sprzedawane. Oferta mieszkań w niektórych miastach osiągnęła rekordowy poziom. Wzrost cen mieszkań w ostatnich latach sprawił, że wiele osób nie może sobie pozwolić na własne mieszkanie, nawet przy wsparciu publicznym. Niemniej jednak, dla tych spodziewających się obniżek cen, nie ma pewności, że spadki będą miały miejsce w najbliższym czasie, ponieważ oznaczałoby to dłuższy okres dekoniunktury na rynku nieruchomości.

According to the HREIT real estate market report, developers in Poland are still rebuilding their offers, banks are increasingly providing standard mortgages without government subsidies, and households have regained purchasing power after inflationary fluctuations. The CEO of HREIT, Michał Sapota, believes that these changes are a revolution after the turbulent years of 2020-2023.

The current housing market in Poland has experienced many sudden changes and tensions over the past four years. Factors such as epidemics, wars, and difficulties in accessing credit have influenced the demand for housing, causing either an increase or a decrease depending on the circumstances. The shortage of housing and high prices have contributed to the current market situation. However, the dynamic development of cities and infrastructure also affects the rise in prices.

Experts suggest that there may soon be a slight correction in offering prices in the real estate market due to more rational buyer choices. However, transaction prices have been growing slower than the offered prices, suggesting that Poles have not been buying properties at any price. Even if housing prices were to decrease, it would not be a drastic process, but rather a gradual reduction after a prolonged period of economic slowdown.

Preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS) indicates that from January to May 2024, 78,700 apartments were completed, which is 15.9% less compared to the same period in 2023. Developers delivered 47,700 apartments, a decrease of 6.4% compared to the previous year. The largest decrease affected private investors, who delivered 29.2% fewer apartments compared to 2023. In other forms of construction, 1,900 apartments were completed, representing a 26.7% year-on-year increase.

Despite the decrease in the number of new apartments on the market, there is a chance that this will be only a temporary trend. GUS informs that in the first five months of 2024, construction began on 101,100 apartments, representing an increase of 45.6% compared to the previous year. Developers started the construction of 66,500 apartments (a 70.1% increase year-on-year), while individual investors started the construction of 33,100 apartments (a 14.8% increase). Building permits were also issued for the construction of 119,300 apartments, a 31.0% increase compared to the previous year. Developers obtained the majority of the permits (85,000 apartments, a 41.4% increase year-on-year), but individual investors also received 31,800 permits (a 13.1% increase).

ING analysts note that building construction has decreased by 5.4% compared to the previous year. However, at the beginning of the year, apartments were being introduced to the market faster than they were being sold. The supply of apartments in some cities has reached record levels. The rise in housing prices in recent years has made it difficult for many people to afford their own homes, even with public support. Nevertheless, for those expecting price reductions, there is no certainty that declines will occur in the near future, as this would indicate a longer period of downturn in the real estate market.