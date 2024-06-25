Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce: Wpływ braku taniego kredytu na dostępność mieszkań dla młodych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach rynek nieruchomości w Polsce przeżywał ogromny wzrost, głównie dzięki inwestycjom i wynajmowi mieszkań. Jednak obecnie rynek najmu znacznie osłabł, co prowadzi do zwiększenia liczby ofert sprzedaży. Nie jest to jednak zjawisko, które ustabilizuje się natychmiast, ze względu na siłę bezwładności rynku nieruchomości.

Brak taniego kredytu nie tylko wpływa na deweloperów, ale przede wszystkim na grupę młodych ludzi. Wzrost kosztów wynajmu sprawia, że wielu z nich będzie musiało płacić więcej lub pozostać zmuszonymi do mieszkania z rodzicami. Dane Eurostatu pokazują, że Polska jest jednym z ostatnich krajów w Unii Europejskiej pod względem przeludnienia mieszkań oraz liczby osób w wieku do 34 lat, które mieszkają z rodzicami. Ponadto, niski wskaźnik dzietności wynika również z tego, że ciężko jest zakładać rodzinę, gdy nadal się mieszka z rodzicami.

Rozwiązaniem tego problemu jest zwiększenie liczby dostępnych mieszkań. Polski Związek Firm Deweloperskich (PZFD) przygotował raport wskazujący na bariery, z jakimi musi się mierzyć branża deweloperska. Jednym z głównych problemów są brak działek inwestycyjnych, a także długotrwałe i skomplikowane procedury administracyjne. Zbyt droga ziemia oraz różnice w interpretacjach urzędników i biur administracyjnych również wpływają na trudności branży.

Rozwiązanie tego problemu wymaga interwencji państwa, które musi podjąć działania mające na celu uproszczenie procedur administracyjnych, poprawę dostępności działek inwestycyjnych i zapewnienie tańszych kredytów dla młodych ludzi. Inwestycje w sektor mieszkaniowy mają kluczowe znaczenie dla polepszenia sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości i zapewnienia większej dostępności mieszkań dla wszystkich obywateli Polski.

