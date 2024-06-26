Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Burmistrz Lęborka zgłasza nieprawidłowości w sprzedaży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Lęborka złożył zawiadomienie do prokuratury w związku z podejrzeniami o nieprawidłowości w procesie sprzedaży miejskich nieruchomości przy ulicy Pułaskiego. Sprawa jest wynikiem przeprowadzonego audytu po zmianie władzy.

Początkowo działka o powierzchni 82 tysiące metrów kwadratowych miała być sprzedana za kwotę 15 milionów złotych. Pomimo trzech przetargów, żaden nabywca nie został wybrany. Nawet obniżenie ceny wywoławczej o połowę nie przyniosło rezultatu. Ostatecznie teren został sprzedany jeszcze taniej, za kwotę 6 i pół miliona złotych, w ramach negocjacji. Warto zaznaczyć, że wraz z sprzedażą, miasto zobowiązało się do rekultywacji terenu. Burmistrz Lęborka, Jarosław Litwin, podkreśla, że taki zapis niesie za sobą wysokie koszty.

Prokurator Patryk Wegner potwierdza, że zawiadomienie zostało złożone do prokuratury. Jednak jest jeszcze za wcześnie, aby określić, jaki kierunek przyjmie śledztwo. Jak się dowiedzieliśmy, władze Lęborka będą próbowały unieważnić zapis, który zobowiązuje miasto do przeprowadzenia rekultywacji terenu. Byłby to kolejny krok w procesie wyjaśnienia nieprawidłowości związanych ze sprzedażą nieruchomości.

Ta sprawa wywołała wiele kontrowersji wśród mieszkańców. Wielu z nich zadaje pytania dotyczące przejrzystości procesu sprzedaży i rzetelności działań samorządu. Wielu również zastanawia się, dlaczego teren został ostatecznie sprzedany za niższą cenę, niż wynikało to z początkowych ustaleń. Sprawa ta jest z pewnością ważna dla lokalnej społeczności i powinna być dokładnie wyjaśniona przez odpowiednie organy prawne.

It is important for the community to have access to reliable information and for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to address any concerns and restore trust in the local government’s actions.