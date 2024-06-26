Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Czy wydatki na remont nieruchomości są odliczalne w zeznaniu podatkowym?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Część podatników zadaje sobie pytanie, czy mają możliwość odliczenia wydatków poniesionych na remont nieruchomości w zeznaniu podatkowym. Odpowiedź na to pytanie może być zależna od kilku czynników.

Zgodnie z art. 22 ust. 6c ustawy o podatku dochodowym od osób fizycznych, koszty uzyskania przychodów związane z odpłatnym zbyciem nieruchomości lub praw do nich, mogą być odliczone od przychodu. Jednakże istnieje pewien warunek – wydatki muszą być udokumentowane.

W przypadku remontu nieruchomości, udokumentowane koszty nabycia lub wytworzenia oraz udokumentowane nakłady poniesione na poprawę wartości nieruchomości mogą być uwzględnione przy obliczaniu dochodu podatnika. Ważne jest, aby posiadać stosowną dokumentację – faktury lub potwierdzenia przelewów na rzecz wykonawców prac remontowych.

Faktury stanowią najlepsze dowody na to, że poniesione wydatki są rzeczywiste i zostały dokonane w celu poprawy nieruchomości. Dodatkowo, potwierdzenia przelewów powinny zawierać informacje na temat wykonanych prac oraz daty ich realizacji.

Podatnicy powinni zwracać uwagę na dokładność opisów zawartych w tytule przelewów, które odzwierciedlają charakter wydatku. Im bardziej szczegółowe informacje na temat płatności za konkretne prace i ich termin wykonania, tym lepiej.

Wnioskując, odliczenie wydatków na remont nieruchomości w zeznaniu podatkowym jest możliwe, pod warunkiem posiadania odpowiedniej dokumentacji. Faktury oraz potwierdzenia przelewów stanowią ważne dowody na poniesione wydatki i powinny być dokładnie opisane, aby móc skorzystać z odliczenia w odpowiedniej wysokości.

The article discusses whether taxpayers have the possibility of deducting expenses incurred on property renovations in their tax returns. According to Article 22(6c) of the Personal Income Tax Act, costs related to the sale of real estate or rights to it can be deducted from income. However, there is a condition – the expenses must be documented.

In the case of property renovations, documented costs of acquisition or production, as well as documented expenses incurred to improve the value of the property, can be taken into account when calculating the taxpayer’s income. It is important to have appropriate documentation – invoices or proof of payments to contractors for renovation work.

Invoices are the best evidence that the incurred expenses are real and were made to improve the property. Additionally, proof of payments should contain information about the work performed and the dates of their completion.

Taxpayers should pay attention to the accuracy of the descriptions in the titles of payments, which reflect the nature of the expense. The more detailed information on payment for specific work and its completion date, the better.

In conclusion, the deduction of expenses for property renovations in tax returns is possible, provided that the appropriate documentation is available. Invoices and proof of payments are important evidence of the expenses incurred and should be accurately described to be able to benefit from the deduction to the appropriate extent.