Kolejna grupa najemców przedłuża umowy najmu centrów handlowych Greenman Poland

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnim czasie kilku najemców centrów handlowych z portfolio Greenman Poland zdecydowało się przedłużyć umowy najmu. Decyzję podjęli najemcy obiektów Nowe Czyżyny w Krakowie, Nowe Bielawy w Toruniu oraz Park Handlowy Włocławek, co oznacza przedłużenie umów na łączną powierzchnię blisko 2,5 tys. m kw.

Karolina Nitowska, dyrektor ds. leasingu w Greenman Poland, podkreśliła, że jest zadowolona z podjętej decyzji przez grupę najemców, co świadczy o owocnej wieloletniej współpracy. Zaufanie partnerów Greenman Poland i atrakcyjność segmentu convenience dla najemców stale rośnie.

W portfolio Greenman Poland znajdują się mieszczące się w centrach handlowych popularne marki, takie jak Media Expert, który przedłużył umowę z Parkiem Handlowym Włocławek i jest kluczowym najemcą tego obiektu. W Nowych Bielawach swój sklep zaprezentował Rossmann, który jednocześnie powiększył swoją powierzchnię. Klienci Nowych Czyżyn będą mogli nadal odwiedzać sieć restauracji Domino’s Pizza, teleoperatora Orange, sklep SFD z odżywkami i suplementami oraz sklep Czas na Herbatę.

Aneksy umów najmu przyczyniają się do wzmocnienia oferty centrów handlowych w ważnych segmentach, takich jak elektronika, zdrowie i uroda, spożywczak oraz usługi. Wraz z przedłużeniem umów najmu często wprowadzane są także istotne zmiany w obiektach, takie jak generalne remonty czy wprowadzenie nowych koncepcji sklepów.

Ponadto, centra handlowe Greenman Poland przyciągają nowych partnerów. Wkrótce w Nowych Bielawach zadebiutuje placówka CUK Ubezpieczenia, która oferuje produkty znanych towarzystw. Otwarcie placówki CUK Ubezpieczenia wzbogaci ofertę usług dostępnych w centrum handlowym. Klienci będą mogli załatwić tam różne sprawy, związane na przykład z ubezpieczeniem mieszkań, domów czy samochodów.

Centra handlowe z portfolio Greenman Poland cieszą się coraz większym zainteresowaniem zarówno nowych, jak i obecnych marek. Dzięki zmodernizowaniu centrów handlowych oraz rozbudowie obiektów Nowe Bielawy i Nowej Górnej o nowoczesne parki handlowe, Greenman Poland przekształcił centra handlowe w rodzinne kompleksy convenience. Wpisywanie się centrów handlowych w trend lokalnych zakupów oraz boom w sektorze convenience dało im mocną pozycję na lokalnych rynkach.

The retail industry in Poland has seen several tenants from Greenman Poland’s portfolio extend their lease agreements, indicating a fruitful long-term cooperation. The decision by tenants of Nowe Czyżyny in Krakow, Nowe Bielawy in Torun, and Park Handlowy Wloclawek to extend their leases adds up to a total area of nearly 2,500 square meters. This demonstrates the growing trust of Greenman Poland’s partners and the increasing attractiveness of the convenience segment for tenants.

Greenman Poland’s portfolio includes popular brands such as Media Expert, which has extended its lease agreement with Park Handlowy Wloclawek and is a key tenant of the facility. Nowe Bielawy welcomed a new Rossman store, which also expanded its space. Customers of Nowe Czyżyny will continue to have access to Domino’s Pizza, Orange telecommunication operator, SFD store with sports supplements, and Czas na Herbatę (Time for Tea) shop.

The lease extensions contribute to strengthening the offerings of the shopping centers in important segments such as electronics, health and beauty, food, and services. Often, with lease extensions, significant changes are introduced in the facilities, such as major renovations or the introduction of new store concepts.

Furthermore, Greenman Poland’s shopping centers continue to attract new partners. Soon, CUK Insurance will open a branch in Nowe Bielawy, offering products from renowned insurers. The addition of CUK Insurance will enrich the range of services available in the shopping center, allowing customers to handle various insurance matters such as home, property, or car insurance.

The shopping centers from Greenman Poland’s portfolio are increasingly gaining interest from both new and existing brands. By modernizing the shopping centers and expanding facilities such as Nowe Bielawy and Nowa Górna with modern retail parks, Greenman Poland has transformed the shopping centers into convenient family complexes. The alignment of the shopping centers with the trend of local shopping and the booming convenience sector has given them a strong position in local markets.