Nieruchomości na wtórnym rynku – Nowe możliwości inwestycyjne

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Goldman Sachs Alternatives ogłosił sukces pozyskania ponad 3,4 miliarda dolarów na rzecz Vintage Real Estate Partners III (VREP III) – największego w historii funduszu inwestującego na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości. Tym samym potwierdzono zainteresowanie zarówno General Partners (GP) jak i Limited Partners (LP) tym rynkiem.

Wartość funduszu VREP III, który skupia się na inwestowaniu w prywatnym rynku nieruchomości, wynosi 3,4 miliarda dolarów. To efekt doświadczenia Goldman Sachs na rynku wtórnym, które sięga 1998 roku. Platforma inwestycyjna tej firmy zarządza aktywami o wartości przekraczającej 42 miliardy dolarów.

Pozyskane środki VREP III przekroczyły wcześniej zakładany cel, co było możliwe dzięki zaangażowaniu inwestorów instytucjonalnych z różnych miejsc świata. To największy fundusz inwestujący na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości, jaki kiedykolwiek powstał. Poprzednik, fundusz VREP II, pozyskał kwotę 2,75 miliarda dolarów.

Zapotrzebowanie na rozwiązania typu liquidity na rynku nieruchomości jest obecnie duże, zarówno wśród GP, jak i LP. Trudne warunki wyjścia z tych aktywów oraz rosnące stopy procentowe sprawiają, że rynek wtórny staje się coraz bardziej atrakcyjny. Właśnie dlatego inwestorzy zwracają się ku możliwościom inwestowania na tym rynku.

Rozwój funduszu VREP III jest odpowiedzią na obecne otoczenie rynkowe i rosnące zapotrzebowanie na inwestycje na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości. Zespół Vintage, który ma duże doświadczenie w tej dziedzinie, będzie miał możliwość wykorzystania coraz bardziej atrakcyjnych opcji inwestycyjnych. Ich wyjątkowa pozycja na rynku wtórnym sprawia, że są dobrze przygotowani do nawiązywania transakcji o różnych rozmiarach.

Sukces pozyskania środków przez VREP III jest potwierdzeniem uznania inwestorów dla potencjału tego rynku. Dzięki temu zespół Vintage będzie mógł kontynuować inwestycje na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości, dostarczając innowacyjne rozwiązania kapitałowe dla uczestników tego rynku.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives has announced the successful raise of over $3.4 billion for Vintage Real Estate Partners III (VREP III) – the largest fund ever raised for secondary market real estate investing. This confirms the interest of both General Partners (GP) and Limited Partners (LP) in this market.

The value of the VREP III fund, which focuses on private real estate market investments, amounts to $3.4 billion. This is a result of Goldman Sachs’ experience in the secondary market since 1998. The investment platform manages assets worth over $42 billion.

The raised funds for VREP III exceeded the initial target, made possible by the involvement of institutional investors from around the world. This is the largest fund ever raised for investing in the secondary real estate market. Its predecessor, VREP II fund, raised $2.75 billion.

There is currently a high demand for liquidity solutions in the real estate market, both among GPs and LPs. The challenging market conditions for exiting these assets, as well as rising interest rates, make the secondary market increasingly attractive. This is why investors are turning to opportunities for investment in this market.

The development of the VREP III fund is a response to the current market environment and the growing demand for investments in the secondary real estate market. The Vintage team, which has significant experience in this field, will have the opportunity to capitalize on increasingly attractive investment options. Their unique position in the secondary market makes them well-prepared to engage in transactions of various sizes.

The success of raising funds for VREP III confirms the investors’ recognition of the potential of this market. As a result, the Vintage team will be able to continue their investments in the secondary real estate market, providing innovative capital solutions for market participants.