Nowa inwestycja mieszkaniowa w Szczecinie: Osiedle Nadbrzeże

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka deweloperska Atal właśnie zadebiutowała na szczecińskim rynku nieruchomości, prezentując swoją najnowszą inwestycję – Osiedle Nadbrzeże. To kompleks składający się z czterech nowoczesnych budynków, z których najwyższy, 16-piętrowy, będzie posiadał przepiękny taras widokowy.

W ramach projektu Osiedle Nadbrzeże, Atal oferuje 387 mieszkań o różnej powierzchni, a także planuje 29 lokali usługowych. Ta różnorodność ma zaspokoić potrzeby różnych grup klientów, począwszy od kawalerek, a skończywszy na przestronnych apartamentach z pięcioma pokojami. Ceny mieszkań wahają się od 12,2 do 20,3 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy w standardzie deweloperskim. Istnieje również możliwość wykończenia mieszkania pod klucz, za co kolejno trzeba dopłacić od 1 tys. do 1,5 tys. zł, w zależności od wybranego standardu wykończenia.

Osiedle Nadbrzeże ma być miejscem, w którym połączono przestrzeń mieszkaniową, rekreacyjną i usługową. Deweloper przeznaczył jedno z pomieszczeń osiedlowych na miejsce spotkań dla mieszkańców, aby mogli oni wspólnie spędzać czas i integrować się. Ponadto, w garażu podziemnym przewidziano możliwość montażu stacji ładowania pojazdów elektrycznych.

Inwestycja ta skupia się również na zadbanym otoczeniu zewnętrznym. Atal zaprojektował tereny wokół Osiedla Nadbrzeże tak, aby jak najlepiej wykorzystać urokliwą okolicę nad rzeką. W planach znajdują się klimatyczne bulwary, które będą doskonałym miejscem do rekreacji i spotkań na świeżym powietrzu.

Nowe Osiedle Nadbrzeże w Szczecinie to doskonałe rozwiązanie dla tych, którzy szukają nowoczesnego i komfortowego miejsca do zamieszkania, które łączy w sobie funkcjonalność, estetykę i bliskość natury. Atal tym razem zaserwował mieszkańcom Szczecina coś wyjątkowego, co na pewno przypadnie do gustu wielu potencjalnym nabywcom.

Spółka deweloperska Atal recently made its debut in the real estate market in Szczecin, presenting its latest investment – Osiedle Nadbrzeże. This complex consists of four modern buildings, with the highest one being a stunning 16-story building that will have a beautiful rooftop terrace.

As part of the Osiedle Nadbrzeże project, Atal offers 387 apartments of varying sizes, as well as plans for 29 commercial units. This diversity is aimed at satisfying the needs of different groups of customers, ranging from studios to spacious five-bedroom apartments. The prices of the apartments range from 12,200 to 20,300 PLN per square meter in the developer standard. There is also an option for turnkey finishing, for which an additional payment of between 1,000 to 1,500 PLN is required, depending on the chosen finishing standard.

Osiedle Nadbrzeże aims to be a place where residential, recreational, and commercial spaces are combined. Atal has allocated one of the community rooms for residents to come together, socialize, and spend time collectively. Additionally, the underground garage will have the provision for installing electric vehicle charging stations.

This investment also focuses on the well-maintained external environment. Atal has designed the surroundings of Osiedle Nadbrzeże in a way that maximizes the charm of the nearby river area. There are plans for atmospheric promenades that will serve as excellent spaces for recreation and outdoor gatherings.

The new Osiedle Nadbrzeże in Szczecin is an excellent solution for those who are looking for a modern and comfortable place to live that combines functionality, aesthetics, and proximity to nature. Atal has served the residents of Szczecin with something unique this time, which will surely appeal to many potential buyers.