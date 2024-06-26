Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Olsztyński park handlowy Aviator zaprasza zarówno duże marki, jak i lokalnych przedsiębiorców

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Aviator, nowy park handlowy w Olsztynie, oferuje bogaty wybór miejsc użytkowych dla różnych przedsiębiorców. Obejmuje on 29 lokali o różnych powierzchniach, działających od 50 do 1950 metrów kwadratowych. Wśród najważniejszych marek, które już otworzyły swoje sklepy, znajdują się Rossmann, Pepco, Action, Kik, Media Expert, Tedi i Sinsay.

Jednak Aviator to nie tylko duże sieciowe sklepy. Inwestorzy zadbali również o wsparcie lokalnej gospodarki, udzielając tutejszym przedsiębiorcom szansy na działanie. Na terenie parku zobaczymy również sklepy takie jak Dealz, CCC, Maxi Zoo, Woolworth i Media Markt. Ponadto, istnieje plan, aby umożliwić lokalnym markom, takim jak piekarnie, sklepy mięsne i jubilerzy, prowadzenie swojej działalności w Aviatorze.

To jednak nie koniec rozwoju Aviatora. Grupa RWS jest już zaangażowana w prace projektowe nad drugim etapem inwestycji. Planują oni stworzenie dodatkowych przestrzeni handlowych, które spełnią różnorodne potrzeby mieszkańców Olsztyna i okolic. W ten sposób Aviator będzie nie tylko ważnym miejscem dla znanych sieciowych marek, ale również dla lokalnych przedsiębiorców, którzy są sercem miasta i tworzą jego charakter i tożsamość.

Otwarcie Aviatora to nie tylko korzyść dla konsumentów, ale także dla lokalnej gospodarki, która zyskuje nowe miejsca pracy i rozwija się dzięki różnym przedsięwzięciom inwestycyjnym. Olsztyński park handlowy Aviator to widoczny znak rozwoju i dynamiki regionu, który nie tylko przyciąga duże marki, ale również wspiera lokalnych przedsiębiorców.

Aviator, the new shopping park in Olsztyn, offers a wide selection of commercial spaces for various entrepreneurs. It consists of 29 units of different sizes, ranging from 50 to 1950 square meters. Among the key brands that have already opened their stores are Rossmann, Pepco, Action, Kik, Media Expert, Tedi, and Sinsay.

However, Aviator is not just about large chain stores. The investors have also taken care to support the local economy by giving local businesses the opportunity to operate within the park. In addition to the mentioned brands, we can also find stores such as Dealz, CCC, Maxi Zoo, Woolworth, and Media Markt. Furthermore, there are plans to allow local brands such as bakeries, butchers, and jewelers to conduct business in Aviator as well.

But the development of Aviator does not stop there. The RWS Group is already engaged in the planning and design work for the second phase of the investment. They intend to create additional retail spaces that will meet the diverse needs of the residents of Olsztyn and its surrounding areas. This way, Aviator will not only be an important destination for well-known chain brands but also for local entrepreneurs who are the heart of the city and contribute to its character and identity.

The opening of Aviator is not only beneficial for consumers but also for the local economy, which gains new job opportunities and develops through various investment initiatives. The Olsztyn shopping park Aviator is a visible sign of the region’s development and dynamism, attracting not only big brands but also supporting local businesses.

For more information, you can visit Aviator’s official website at aviator-olsztyn.pl.