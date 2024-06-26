Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości: Wzrost cen działek mieszkaniowych a wyzwania dla deweloperów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według danych Narodowego Banku Polskiego, ceny działek pod zabudowę mieszkaniową w najlepszych lokalizacjach wzrosły o 32% w 2023 roku. Sytuacja na rynku gruntów nadal stanowi wyzwanie dla deweloperów, z uwagi na ograniczoną podaż działek, zwłaszcza tych objętych miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, o uregulowanym statusie prawny i dostępie do pełnej infrastruktury.

Atal, jeden z wiodących deweloperów na rynku, ma strategię koncentrującą się na zakupie największych działek, umożliwiających wieloetapowe inwestycje. Wysoki próg wejścia na takie rynki powoduje, że konkurencja jest mniejsza, a deweloper może pozyskiwać nieruchomości w przystępnych cenach.

Czy wciąż można znaleźć okazje inwestycyjne na rynku? Atal cały czas poszukuje odpowiednich gruntów w miejscach, gdzie działa operacyjnie. Dzięki temu regularnie udaje się finalizować transakcje w różnych aglomeracjach. Deweloper utrzymuje bank ziemi, który pozwala na działalność na kolejne dwa lata i oferuje stale około 4-5 tysięcy mieszkań.

Wzrost cen działek mieszkalnych ma swój wpływ na rynek nieruchomości, kreując zarówno wyzwania, jak i nowe możliwości dla deweloperów. Wymaga to strategii, które pozwolą na efektywne pozyskiwanie gruntów w dogodnych lokalizacjach. Dla inwestorów, którzy potrafią znaleźć okazje inwestycyjne, rynek nadal oferuje potencjał wzrostu i zysków. Jednak utrzymanie banku ziemi i regularne pozyskiwanie nieruchomości staje się coraz bardziej istotne w obliczu rosnącej konkurencji i ograniczonej podażu działek.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant rise in land prices for residential development. According to data from the National Bank of Poland, the prices of plots for housing construction in prime locations increased by 32% in 2023. This situation poses a challenge for developers due to the limited supply of land, especially those covered by local spatial development plans with regulated legal status and access to full infrastructure.

Atal, one of the leading developers in the market, has a strategy focused on acquiring large plots of land that allow for phased investments. The high entry threshold for such markets results in less competition, and developers can acquire properties at reasonable prices.

Despite the rising land prices, opportunities for investment can still be found in the market. Atal continues to search for suitable plots in the areas where it operates, enabling regular finalization of transactions in various agglomerations. The developer maintains a land bank that allows for operations for the next two years and offers a constant supply of around 4,000-5,000 apartments.

The increase in residential land prices has an impact on the real estate market, creating both challenges and new opportunities for developers. This calls for strategies that enable effective acquisition of land in convenient locations. For investors who can identify investment opportunities, the market still offers growth potential and profits. However, maintaining a land bank and consistently acquiring properties become increasingly important in the face of growing competition and limited land supply.

In conclusion, the real estate industry in Poland is facing challenges due to the rising prices of residential land. However, with the right strategies and the ability to identify investment opportunities, developers and investors can still harness the potential for growth and profitability in the market.