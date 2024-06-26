Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Savills IM podpisuje nowe umowy najmu w kompleksie Gdański Business Center

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Savills Investment Management (Savills IM), międzynarodowy menedżer inwestycyjny działający na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, kontynuuje rozwój swojego portfolio poprzez podpisanie nowych umów najmu w kompleksie Gdański Business Center. W wyniku tych umów, powierzchnia biurowa wynajęta przez Savills IM zwiększyła się o ponad 3300 mkw.

Jednym z najemców, który postanowił przedłużyć umowę najmu na kolejne lata i wynająć dodatkową powierzchnię, jest firma RSM Poland. RSM Poland jest częścią sieci niezależnych firm doradczych i audytorskich, z obecnością w ponad 120 krajach i zatrudniającą 64 000 specjalistów na całym świecie. Firma RSM Poland zajmuje obecnie niemal 1600 mkw. powierzchni biurowej w kompleksie Gdański Business Center.

Kompleks Gdański Business Center zdobył nowych najemców. Firma Story House Egmont, będąca częścią skandynawskiej grupy medialnej, wynajęła 925 mkw. powierzchni biurowej w kompleksie. Story House Egmont jest jednym z największych wydawców czasopism, komiksów i gier planszowych dla dzieci i młodzieży w Polsce.

Kolejnym nowym najemcą jest Aviva Service Excellence Centre, które oferuje usługi eksperckie w różnych dziedzinach, takich jak aktuariat, IT, data science, finanse i ryzyko. Firma działa w Polsce od 13 lat i postanowiła wynająć powierzchnię biurową w kompleksie Gdański Business Center.

Gdański Business Center to nowoczesny kompleks czterech budynków biurowych klasy A, znajdujący się w centrum Warszawy. Inwestycja o łącznej powierzchni 101 000 mkw. została zakupiona przez Savills IM w imieniu globalnych funduszy emerytalnych. Kompleks Gdański Business Center posiada certyfikat środowiskowy BREEAM na poziomie Excellent oraz certyfikat dostępności „Obiekt bez barier”.

Źródło: Savills Investment Management (Savills IM)

Savills Investment Management (Savills IM) is a global real estate investment manager specializing in commercial properties. They recently signed new lease agreements in the Gdański Business Center, resulting in an increase of over 3,300 square meters of office space under their management.

One of the tenants who decided to extend their lease agreement and rent additional space is RSM Poland. RSM Poland is part of an independent network of advisory and auditing firms with a presence in over 120 countries and employing 64,000 specialists worldwide. Currently, RSM Poland occupies nearly 1,600 square meters of office space in the Gdański Business Center.

Another new tenant in the Gdański Business Center is Story House Egmont, a subsidiary of a Scandinavian media group. They have rented 925 square meters of office space in the complex. Story House Egmont is one of the largest publishers of magazines, comics, and board games for children and young people in Poland.

Aviva Service Excellence Centre is another new tenant in the complex. They offer expert services in various fields such as actuarial, IT, data science, finance, and risk. The company has been operating in Poland for 13 years and has decided to rent office space in the Gdański Business Center.

The Gdański Business Center is a modern complex consisting of four Class A office buildings located in the center of Warsaw. The investment, totaling 101,000 square meters, was acquired by Savills IM on behalf of global pension funds. The Gdański Business Center has an Excellent-level BREEAM environmental certificate and an accessibility certificate for being a „Barrier-Free Facility”.

