Stabilizacja cen mieszkań w Polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich miesiącach ceny nowych mieszkań w Polskich miastach przestały rosnąć galopem, przynosząc długo oczekiwaną stabilizację na rynku nieruchomości. Według analityków portalu RynekPierwotny.pl, średnia cena mieszkań w ofercie firm deweloperskich w Warszawie nie zmieniła się już drugi miesiąc z rzędu. Podobnie sytuacja wygląda w miastach Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropoli, gdzie stabilizacja trwa od trzech miesięcy.

Najlepsze wieści pochodzą z Poznania, gdzie po pięciu miesiącach ciągłego wzrostu, ceny metra kwadratowego wreszcie wyhamowały. Niestety, Kraków, Wrocław, Trójmiasto i Łódź nie mogą się oprzeć wzrostom cen mieszkań.

Eksperci zwracają uwagę, że dostępność mieszkań nie powinna być oceniana wyłącznie przez pryzmat zarobków, ale również przez zdolność kredytową i średnią cenę metra kwadratowego. Ważne jest również, żeby oferta mieszkań była odpowiednio bogata i uwzględniała możliwości finansowe przeciętnego kupującego. W maju prawie we wszystkich największych metropoliach deweloperzy wprowadzili do sprzedaży więcej mieszkań, niż ich sprzedali, co przyczyniło się do wzrostu dostępności. Jedynym wyjątkiem jest Trójmiasto, gdzie oferta jest nadal ograniczona, ale w ciągu ostatnich pięciu miesięcy zwiększyła się o imponujące 24%.

Wnioskiem jest, że mimo pewnych oznak stabilizacji na rynku nieruchomości, nadal istnieją nierówności w dostępności mieszkań w różnych regionach Polski. Dlatego warto dokładnie przeanalizować rynek i wybrać najlepszą ofertę, która odpowiada naszym potrzebom i możliwościom finansowym.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced a period of stabilization in recent months, as the prices of new apartments in Polish cities have stopped rising rapidly. According to analysts from the portal RynekPierwotny.pl, the average price of apartments offered by developers in Warsaw has remained unchanged for the second consecutive month. A similar situation can be observed in the cities of the Silesian Metropolis, where stability has been maintained for three months.

Positive news comes from Poznań, where after five months of continuous growth, the price per square meter has finally slowed down. However, Kraków, Wrocław, Tricity, and Łódź are still experiencing increases in apartment prices.

Experts emphasize that the affordability of apartments should not be judged solely based on income but also on creditworthiness and the average price per square meter. It is also important for the housing offer to be adequately varied and take into account the financial capabilities of the average buyer. In May, developers introduced more apartments for sale in almost all major cities than they sold, leading to increased affordability. The only exception is Tricity, where the supply is still limited, but has increased by an impressive 24% over the past five months.

The conclusion is that despite some signs of stability in the real estate market, there are still inequalities in the availability of apartments in different regions of Poland. Therefore, it is worth carefully analyzing the market and selecting the best offer that suits our needs and financial capabilities.

For more information on the Polish real estate market, you can visit the website of the Polish Association of Developers and Investors (Polski Związek Deweloperów i Inwestorów) at pzd.org.pl.