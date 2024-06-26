Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Walka z spekulacją nieruchomościami – kolejny krok w przód

26 czerwca, 2024

W Polskim Sejmie dziś ma miejsce dyskusja nad projektem ustawy mającym na celu kontrolowanie tzw. flippowania na rynku mieszkaniowym. Nowe uregulowania wprowadzałyby dodatkowy podatek od czynności cywilnoprawnych dla osób, które kupują tanio nieruchomości i drogo je sprzedają po przeprowadzeniu remontu. Projekt miałby także objąć posiadaczy kilku mieszkań.

Pierwsze czytanie projektu ustawy odbyło się już wcześniej, ale zostało ono opóźnione przez autopoprawkę złożoną przez klub Lewicy. Zmiany miały techniczny charakter i miały na celu zabezpieczenie projektu przed dotknięciem osób, które nie są specjalistami w tym zakresie.

Projekt spotyka się z szerokim poparciem, zarówno wśród posłów klubu Lewicy, jak i innych partii politycznych. Problem spekulacji nieruchomościami jest coraz większy, zwłaszcza dla młodych osób, które mają trudności z dostępem do mieszkań. W związku z tym Lewica jest otwarta na rozmowy dotyczące kształtu ustawy, ale podkreśla pilną potrzebę uregulowania tej kwestii.

W ramach projektu proponuje się zmianę stawki podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych w przypadku sprzedaży nieruchomości. Stawka wzrosłaby do 10% w przypadku sprzedaży mieszkania przed upływem roku od zakupu. W przypadku sprzedaży przed upływem dwóch lat od zakupu, stawka wynosiłaby 6%, a przed upływem trzech lat – 4%.

Dodatkowo, zakup trzeciego lub kolejnego mieszkania w okresie pięciu lat od posiadania pierwszego byłby objęty dodatkowym podatkiem od czynności cywilnoprawnych. Stawka podatku wzrosłaby od 3% dla trzeciego mieszkania do 5% dla piątego i kolejnego.

Walka z spekulacją nieruchomościami jest niezwykle istotna dla zapewnienia dostępu do mieszkań dla wszystkich obywateli. Projekt ustawy antyflipperskiej jest krokiem w stronę uregulowania rynku nieruchomości i tworzenia bardziej równomiernych warunków dla wszystkich zainteresowanych.

The discussion taking place in the Polish Sejm today revolves around a proposed law aimed at controlling the so-called flipping in the real estate market. The new regulations would introduce an additional tax on civil-law transactions for individuals who buy properties at low prices and sell them at higher prices after renovations. The proposed law would also apply to individuals who own multiple apartments.

The first reading of the bill took place earlier, but it was delayed by a self-amendment submitted by the Left Party caucus. The changes were of a technical nature and aimed to safeguard the bill from affecting individuals who are not experts in this field.

The proposed law is receiving broad support from both the Left Party caucus and other political parties. The issue of property speculation is becoming increasingly significant, especially for young individuals who face difficulties in accessing housing. In light of this, the Left Party is open to discussions regarding the shape of the bill, but emphasizes the urgent need to regulate this matter.

As part of the bill, a change in the tax rate on civil-law transactions for property sales is proposed. The rate would increase to 10% for the sale of a property within one year of purchase. For sales within two years of purchase, the rate would be 6%, and for sales within three years, it would be 4%.

Furthermore, the purchase of a third or subsequent property within five years of owning the first would be subject to an additional tax on civil-law transactions. The tax rate would increase from 3% for the third property to 5% for the fifth and subsequent properties.

Fighting property speculation is of utmost importance to ensure access to housing for all citizens. The proposed anti-flipping law is a step towards regulating the real estate market and creating more equitable conditions for all stakeholders.

