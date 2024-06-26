Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zawarcie umowy sprzedaży działki w Warszawie przez Unidevelopment S.A.

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Unidevelopment S.A., firma deweloperska działająca w ramach Grupy Kapitałowej Unidevelopment, ogłosiła zawarcie umowy sprzedaży działki o powierzchni około 0,83 ha w Warszawie. Umowa została podpisana między spółką COOPERA IDEA Sp. z o.o., która należy do Grupy Kapitałowej Unidevelopment, a spółką kapitałową spoza tej grupy.

Cena za sprzedaż działki wynosi 25,4 mln zł netto. Nieruchomość znajduje się w dzielnicy Bemowo w Warszawie. Ten kolejny krok potwierdza zamiar Unidevelopment S.A. przekształcenia wybranych nieruchomości gruntowych ze swojego portfela inwestycyjnego na rynku nieruchomości.

Transakcja ta jest ważnym etapem dla Unidevelopment S.A., ponieważ umożliwia spółce rozwijanie i realizację swoich inwestycji na nowych obszarach. Pozwala to również na dywersyfikację ich portfela nieruchomości.

Unidevelopment S.A. jest liderem w branży deweloperskiej, znana ze swojego innowacyjnego podejścia i wysokiej jakości projektów. Firma zdobyła sobie reputację jako wiarygodny partner biznesowy, a jej strategia koncentruje się na długoterminowym wzroście i zadowoleniu klientów.

To niezaprzeczalnie pozytywna wiadomość dla Grupy Kapitałowej Unidevelopment, która kontynuuje swoje wysiłki w zakresie rozwoju i ekspansji na rynku nieruchomości. Zawarcie tej umowy sprzedaży stanowi ważny krok w realizacji celów spółki i zapowiada dalszy dynamiczny rozwój. Unidevelopment S.A. pozostaje nadal jednym z kluczowych graczy na rynku deweloperskim w Polsce.

Unidevelopment S.A., a real estate development company operating within the Unidevelopment Capital Group, has announced the sale of a plot of land measuring approximately 0.83 hectares in Warsaw. The agreement was signed between COOPERA IDEA Sp. z o.o., a company belonging to the Unidevelopment Capital Group, and a separate capital company.

The sale price for the land is 25.4 million PLN net. The property is located in the Bemowo district in Warsaw. This further emphasizes Unidevelopment S.A.’s intention to transform selected land properties in its investment portfolio on the real estate market.

This transaction is an important milestone for Unidevelopment S.A. as it enables the company to develop and execute its investments in new areas. It also allows for the diversification of their real estate portfolio.

Unidevelopment S.A. is a leader in the development industry, known for its innovative approach and high-quality projects. The company has earned a reputation as a trustworthy business partner, with its strategy focusing on long-term growth and customer satisfaction.

This is undeniably positive news for the Unidevelopment Capital Group, which continues its efforts in development and expansion in the real estate market. The conclusion of this sales agreement is an important step in achieving the company’s goals and foretells further dynamic growth. Unidevelopment S.A. remains one of the key players in the real estate development market in Poland.

For more information about Unidevelopment S.A. and its projects, please visit their official website.

To stay updated on the real estate market in Poland, visit Property Investment Poland.

For general industry news and trends, check out PropertyEU.