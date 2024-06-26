Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zdywersyfikowana strategia inwestycyjna Grupy Unibep

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Unibep S.A. chwali się kolejnym kamieniem milowym w realizacji swojej zdywersyfikowanej strategii inwestycyjnej. Ostatnie porozumienie zawarte z zakupującym nową nieruchomość w Warszawie na dzielnicy Bemowo jest kolejnym krokiem w procesie oddłużania Grupy Kapitałowej Emitenta.

Wszystkie nieruchomości będące w spółkach deweloperskich z Grupy Unibep zostały przekwalifikowane z zapasów do nieruchomości inwestycyjnych. W wyniku tego przeprofiliowania, nieruchomość o powierzchni około 0.83 ha została sprzedana za cenę netto 25.4 mln PLN. Ta transakcja przyniesie spodziewany wynik operacyjny w wysokości ponad 3.0 mln PLN, który będzie uwzględniony w sprawozdaniu finansowym Grupy Kapitałowej Emitenta za drugi kwartał 2024 roku.

Warto zauważyć, że ta sprzedaż jest kolejnym sukcesem Grupy Unibep, która od lat konsekwentnie realizuje swoją strategię związana z oddłużeniem. To zgodne z publikowanymi sprawozdaniami finansowymi za 2023 rok oraz z nadchodzącą konferencją prasową, która odbędzie się 19 marca 2024 roku.

Jednym z głównych celów grupy jest zdywersyfikowanie jej portfela inwestycyjnego. Ta transakcja jest dowodem na skuteczność dążenia do tego celu. Unibep S.A. kontynuuje swoje zaangażowanie, aby zaspokajać potrzeby różnorodnych klientów, inwestując w nowe nieruchomości i przyczyniając się do rozwoju rynku nieruchomości w Polsce.

Podsumowując, zdolność Grupy Kapitałowej Emitenta do zarządzania własnymi zasobami i odnoszenia sukcesów w realizacji strategii inwestycyjnej stanowi podstawę ich stabilności i rosnącej reputacji na rynku.

Unibep S.A., a leading construction company, has achieved another milestone in the implementation of its diversified investment strategy. The recent agreement reached to purchase a new property in the Bemowo district of Warsaw marks another step in the process of deleveraging the Group’s Capital Group.

All properties held by Unibep’s development companies have been reclassified from inventory to investment properties. As a result of this reprofiling, a property covering an area of approximately 0.83 hectares was sold for a net price of PLN 25.4 million. This transaction is expected to generate an operating result of over PLN 3.0 million, which will be included in the financial report of the Group’s Capital Group for the second quarter of 2024.

It is worth noting that this sale is another success for Unibep Group, which has been consistently implementing its deleveraging strategy for years. This is in line with the published financial reports for 2023 and the upcoming press conference scheduled for March 19, 2024.

One of the main goals of the group is to diversify its investment portfolio. This transaction is a testament to the effectiveness of their pursuit of this goal. Unibep S.A. continues its commitment to meet the needs of diverse clients by investing in new properties and contributing to the development of the real estate market in Poland.

In summary, the ability of the Capital Group to manage its own resources and achieve success in implementing its investment strategy forms the basis of their stability and growing reputation in the market.

For more information about Unibep S.A. and its industry, you can visit their official website: link.