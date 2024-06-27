Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Polsce rosną, ale zdarzają się też spadki

27 czerwca, 2024

Według najnowszych danych, maj był kolejnym miesiącem stabilizacji cen na rynku wtórnym, z lekką tendencją do wzrostów. W większości polskich aglomeracji ceny mieszkań wciąż rosną, jednak w niektórych regionach zauważalny jest również spadek cen.

Najwyższe ceny mieszkań nadal notuje się w Warszawie. Średnia cena metra kwadratowego na rynku wtórnym wyniosła tam 17 825 zł, co oznacza wzrost o 2,2 proc. w porównaniu do kwietnia. Warto zauważyć, że dynamika wzrostu cen mieszkań w stolicy jest znacznie wyższa od poziomu inflacji, który wyniósł jedynie 0,1 proc. Warszawa nieprzerwanie utrzymuje się więc jako najdroższa aglomeracja w Polsce.

Pomimo ogólnego trendu wzrostowego, na rynku wtórnym zdarzają się także spadki cen mieszkań. Jest to związane z sytuacją lokalnych rynków, które w poprzednich miesiącach notowały wzrosty. Jeśli ceny wówczas rosły, to w maju mogły się obniżyć, natomiast jeśli były obniżone, to teraz mogły wzrosnąć. W tych przypadkach można mówić o pewnym odwróceniu trendu.

Warto zaznaczyć, że rynek nieruchomości jest zawsze podatny na fluktuacje i zależy od wielu czynników. Mimo pewnych różnic w poszczególnych aglomeracjach, ogólny trend w maju wskazywał na stabilizację cen, z lekką tendencją do wzrostów. Należy śledzić sytuację na rynku i wziąć pod uwagę zarówno lokalne czynniki, jak i ogólną kondycję gospodarki.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a period of price stabilization in the secondary market, with a slight tendency towards growth. While property prices continue to rise in most Polish cities, there are also regions where a noticeable decrease in prices can be observed.

Warsaw still holds the highest property prices in the country. The average price per square meter in the secondary market reached 17,825 PLN, representing a 2.2% increase compared to April. It is worth noting that the growth rate of property prices in the capital is significantly higher than the inflation rate, which stood at only 0.1%. Therefore, Warsaw remains the most expensive urban area in Poland.

Despite the overall upward trend, there have been instances of price decreases in the secondary market. This is related to the local market conditions, where prices experienced growth in previous months. If prices were rising at that time, they may have decreased in May, and if they were already lowered, they might have increased. In such cases, a reversal of the trend can be observed.

It is important to emphasize that the real estate market is always susceptible to fluctuations and is influenced by various factors. Despite some differences in different urban areas, the general trend in May indicated price stabilization with a slight tendency towards growth. It is advisable to monitor the market situation and consider both local factors and the overall state of the economy.

