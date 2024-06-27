Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ekonomiczne alternatywy dla noclegów podczas Open’era

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Planujesz wyjazd na festiwal Open’er w Gdyni, ale nie chcesz przepłacać za nocleg? Istnieją tańsze alternatywy, które mogą cię zainteresować!

Osoby szukające bardziej ekonomicznych rozwiązań i gotowe na pewne niewygody, takie jak upał, chłód, a nawet deszcz, mogą skorzystać z pola namiotowego. Według analiz Renters.pl i GetHome.pl, czterodniowy karnet na Open’er kosztuje 1039 zł, natomiast z polem namiotowym cena wzrasta o niecałe trzysta złotych, czyli 1305 zł.

Dla tych, którzy lubią większy komfort, istnieje również wersja premium – Sleephuts. To drewniane domki położone blisko festiwalu, które mogą pomieścić do czterech osób. Wyposażone są w łóżka, pościel, niewielką komodę, lampkę, wieszak, dwa leżaki oraz przedłużacz z możliwością ładowania telefonów. W tym roku wynajęcie domku na czas trwania festiwalu kosztowało 3740 zł, czyli prawie 400 zł więcej niż w poprzednim roku i około 1 tysiąc złotych więcej niż w 2022 roku. Mimo takiej ceny, wszystkie Sleephuts znalazły już chętnych.

Warto także wiedzieć, że festiwalowicze nie ograniczają się tylko do Gdyni pod względem poszukiwania noclegów. Warto rozważyć też opcje w przyległych miastach, takich jak Gdańsk, Sopot czy Rewa. Na przykład w Rewie ceny przed festiwalem podskoczyły do poziomu wrzenia, gdzie czteronocny pobyt w dwuosobowym pokoju kosztuje około 4 tysięcy złotych, podczas gdy po festiwalu ceny są dwukrotnie niższe.

Ważne jest dążenie do znalezienia odpowiedniego noclegu, który spełni nasze oczekiwania finansowe i komfortowe. Warto rozważyć dostępne opcje i zrobić wybór dostosowany do własnych preferencji i możliwości.

The Open’er Festival in Gdynia is a popular event that attracts many attendees each year. As mentioned in the article, there are various accommodation options available for festival-goers who are looking for more economical alternatives.

One such option is the camping area. According to analysis from Renters.pl and GetHome.pl, opting for the camping area adds a cost of just under 300 złotych to the price of a four-day ticket, bringing the total to 1305 złotych. While this may come with some inconveniences such as heat, cold, and even rain, it is a cheaper option for those willing to forgo certain comforts.

For those who prefer a higher level of comfort, there is also the premium option of Sleephuts. These wooden cabins, located close to the festival grounds, can accommodate up to four people. They are equipped with beds, bedding, a small dresser, a lamp, a hanger, two sun loungers, and an extension cord for charging phones. The cost of renting a Sleephut for the duration of the festival was 3740 złotych this year, which is nearly 400 złotych more than the previous year and about 1000 złotych more than in 2022. Despite the price increase, all Sleephuts have already been booked.

It’s also worth noting that festival-goers are not limited to finding accommodation only in Gdynia. It may be worth considering options in nearby cities such as Gdańsk, Sopot, or Rewa. Prices in Rewa, for example, soared before the festival, with a four-night stay in a double room costing around 4000 złotych, compared to prices that are twice as low after the festival.

Finding the right accommodation that meets both our financial and comfort expectations is important. It’s advisable to consider all available options and make a choice that is tailored to our own preferences and capabilities.