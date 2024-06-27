Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Eurosnack SA inwestuje w nową nieruchomość, koncentruje się na rozwoju

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Eurosnack SA, znany producent i dystrybutor słonych przekąsek i biszkoptów, podpisał umowę zakupu nieruchomości w Siemianowicach Śląskich. Ta inwestycja potwierdza zaangażowanie firmy w rozwój i dalsze umacnianie swojej pozycji na rynku.

Nowa nieruchomość, o łącznej powierzchni 14,7690 ha, jest niezabudowaną działką, która znajduje się w rejonie ulicy Chemicznej. Jej poprzednimi właścicielami były Skarb Państwa, natomiast użytkownikiem wieczystym jest Gmina Siemianowice Śląskie. Cena, którą Eurosnack SA zapłacił za nieruchomość, wynosi 14 645 000 zł brutto.

Decyzja o zakupie tej nieruchomości pokazuje, że Eurosnack SA skoncentrował się na długoterminowym rozwoju. Firma, działająca od wielu lat na rynku, stawia na swoje własne marki, sprzedając produkty pod nimi, a także realizując kontrakty marek własnych dla dużych sieci handlowych, takich jak Jerónimo Martins, Dino, Tesco, Carrefour czy Polomarket.

Nie tylko obecność na Giełdzie Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie, ale również decyzja o inwestycji w nową nieruchomość, dowodzi, że Eurosnack SA chce się dynamicznie rozwijać i odnosić jeszcze większe sukcesy. Wzmacnianie struktury firmy poprzez inwestycje w infrastrukturę to strategia, która pozwoli Eurosnack SA na zwiększenie swojej konkurencyjności i lepsze zaspokojenie rosnącego zapotrzebowania rynku na ich produkty.

Inwestycje takie jak ta są ważne nie tylko dla samej firmy, ale również dla lokalnej społeczności i gospodarki. Tworzenie nowych miejsc pracy i wspieranie lokalnych dostawców to tylko niektóre korzyści, które inwestorzy przynoszą ze sobą do Siemianowic Śląskich.

Eurosnack SA udowadnia, że jest liderem na rynku przekąsek i jest gotów podjąć ryzyko, by zdobyć jeszcze większą przewagę konkurencyjną. Ten zakup jest tylko jednym z kroków, jakie firma podejmuje w celu zwiększenia swojej obecności i zaspokojenia rosnących potrzeb konsumentów.

Eurosnack SA, a well-known producer and distributor of salty snacks and biscuits, has recently signed an agreement to purchase a property in Siemianowice Śląskie, Poland. This investment confirms the company’s commitment to growth and further strengthening of its position in the market.

The new property, with a total area of 14,7690 ha, is an undeveloped plot of land located in the vicinity of Chemiczna Street. The previous owner was the State Treasury, while the perpetual usufruct holder is the Municipality of Siemianowice Śląskie. Eurosnack SA paid a total price of 14,645,000 zł gross for the property.

The decision to purchase this property demonstrates Eurosnack SA’s focus on long-term development. The company has been operating in the market for many years and primarily emphasizes its own brands, selling products under them, as well as fulfilling private label contracts for major retail chains such as Jerónimo Martins, Dino, Tesco, Carrefour, and Polomarket.

The presence on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the decision to invest in a new property illustrate Eurosnack SA’s ambition to grow dynamically and achieve even greater success. Strengthening the company’s structure through infrastructure investments is a strategy that will enable Eurosnack SA to enhance its competitiveness and better meet the growing market demand for its products.

Investments like this are important not only for the company itself but also for the local community and economy. Creating new jobs and supporting local suppliers are just some of the benefits that investors bring to Siemianowice Śląskie.

Eurosnack SA proves to be a market leader in snacks and is willing to take risks to gain even greater competitive advantage. This purchase is just one of the steps the company is taking to increase its presence and meet the growing needs of consumers.

For more information about Eurosnack SA and its products, you can visit their official website: Eurosnack SA Official Website.