Jak Adrianna Sułek-Schubert radzi sobie z rolą matki

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Adrianna Sułek-Schubert, polska lekkoatletka, niedawno powróciła do treningów po urodzeniu syna. W czasie Q&A z fanami, udzieliła odpowiedzi na pytania dotyczące zarówno sportu, jak i macierzyństwa.

Jeden z obserwatorów zapytał Sułek-Schubert, czy otrzymała zasłużone wsparcie treningowe od związku. Choć nie otrzymuje pełnego wsparcia, ma obecnie sponsora i własne środki finansowe, które inwestuje w rozwój i regenerację. Sportsmenka wspomniała również, że marzy o tym, aby móc podróżować na obozy treningowe z pełnym sztabem, ale na razie nie ma takiej możliwości.

W trakcie Q&A Sułek-Schubert także opowiedziała o planach startowych przed Igrzyskami Olimpijskimi. Zapowiedziała, że prawdopodobnie nie będzie już brała udziału w zawodach przed tymi prestiżowymi zawodami. W myślach ma jedynie Mistrzostwa Polski Seniorów w Lekkoatletyce, które odbędą się pod koniec czerwca w Bydgoszczy.

Na pytanie dotyczące kariery sportowej swojego syna, Sułek-Schubert wyznała, że nie wie, czy chciałaby, aby jej syn został lekkoatletą, a już na pewno nie chciałaby, żeby startował w wieloboju. Chce, by syn interesował się sportem, ale pozostawia mu wolność wyboru i obiecuje wspierać go w każdej dziedzinie.

Sułek-Schubert także podzieliła się swoimi trudnościami na początku macierzyństwa i jak poradziła sobie z rozłąką z synem. Wyznała, że było to trudne doświadczenie, które sprawiało jej ból, jednak starała się radzić sobie z różnymi emocjami i problemami.

Adrianna Sułek-Schubert udowadnia, że można pogodzić karierę sportową z macierzyństwem. Jej odwaga i determinacja stanowią inspirację dla wielu kobiet, które chcą osiągać sukcesy zarówno na polu zawodowym, jak i osobistym.

Źródło: Przegląd Sportowy Onet

Adrianna Sułek-Schubert, a Polish athlete, recently returned to training after giving birth to her son. During a Q&A session with fans, she answered questions about both sports and motherhood.

One of the observers asked Sułek-Schubert if she received deserved training support from the athletics federation. While she doesn’t receive full support, she currently has a sponsor and her own financial means, which she invests in development and recovery. The athlete also mentioned that she dreams of being able to travel to training camps with a full team, but currently does not have that possibility.

During the Q&A, Sułek-Schubert also talked about her upcoming competitions before the Olympics. She announced that she probably won’t participate in any competitions before the prestigious event. She only has the Polish Senior Athletics Championships in mind, which will take place at the end of June in Bydgoszcz.

When asked about her son’s sports career, Sułek-Schubert confessed that she doesn’t know if she would want her son to become an athlete, and certainly not to compete in the decathlon. She wants her son to be interested in sports, but she leaves him the freedom of choice and promises to support him in any field.

Sułek-Schubert also shared her difficulties at the beginning of motherhood and how she dealt with being away from her son. She admitted that it was a challenging experience that caused her pain, but she tried to cope with various emotions and problems.

Adrianna Sułek-Schubert proves that it’s possible to reconcile a sports career with motherhood. Her courage and determination serve as an inspiration for many women who want to achieve success both professionally and personally.

Source: Przegląd Sportowy Onet