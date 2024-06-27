Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Legalne zasiedzenie nieruchomości państwowych i gminnych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kiedy obywatel przez długi okres czasu posiadający nieruchomość nieświadomie narusza prawa własności, istnieje możliwość legalnego nabycia tej nieruchomości przez zasiedzenie. Takie zasiedzenie odnosi się również do działek będących własnością Skarbu Państwa lub gminy. W przypadku nieruchomości należących do tych podmiotów, ważnym rokiem dla obliczenia terminu zasiedzenia jest rok 1990.

Państwo i gmina mają obowiązek kontrolować swoje nieruchomości, aby zapobiec nieposiadanej i bezumownej okupacji, która może prowadzić do zasiedzenia. Jeśli jednak nie podejmą odpowiednich działań, istnieje ryzyko zasiedzenia.

Ważne jest zauważyć, że nawet jeśli osoba nieświadomie posiadająca nieruchomość, kontaktuje się z rzeczywistym właścicielem lub inną osobą uważaną za właściciela, w celu nabycia tej własności drogą umowy, to jej prawa do samoistnego posiadania nie są zagrożone, chyba że z innych okoliczności wynika, że rezygnuje ona z samodzielności i niezależności w zarządzaniu tą rzeczą.

Podatek od nieruchomości nie ma znaczenia dla uzyskania statusu samoistnego posiadania (i zasiedzenia). Chociaż opłacanie podatków może być jednym z czynników wskazujących na samoistność posiadania, nie jest to ani warunkiem koniecznym, ani wystarczającym. Istotne jest faktyczne, samodzielne władanie nieruchomością i zamiar posiadania jej dla siebie.

Gmina posiada narzędzia do obrony przed zasiedzeniem. Przepisy dotyczące przedawnienia roszczeń są stosowane do zasiedzenia, a przerwa w biegu zasiedzenia może nastąpić poprzez działanie właściciela (np. gminy). To działanie musi być skierowane przeciwko posiadaczowi nieruchomości w celu odzyskania prawa własności i musi obejmować takie czynności jak prowadzenie postępowania sądowego mającego na celu ustalenie prawa własności.

Należy pamiętać, że nawet jeśli gmina ogłasza przetarg na działkę, która jest w trakcie zasiedzenia, nie jest to czynność, która przerwie bieg zasiedzenia. Przeprowadzenie procedury przetargowej nie ma wpływu na zasiedzenie.

Ustawa z 1990 roku wprowadziła zmiany dotyczące nabycia nieruchomości państwowych przez zasiedzenie, uchylając przepisy wyłączające tę możliwość. Według znowelizowanego przepisu art. 10 ustawy, jeśli przed wejściem ustawy w życie istniał stan, który wyłączał zasiedzenie, ale prowadziłoby do zasiedzenia na podstawie nowych przepisów, zasiedzenie rozpoczyna się od daty wejścia w życie ustawy, skracając termin o okres, w którym dany stan istniał przed wejściem w życie ustawy, ale nie więcej niż o połowę.

Termin zasiedzenia dla wnioskodawców, którzy objęli posiadanie nieruchomości 7 lipca 1983 roku, rozpoczął się 1 października 1990 roku, ale został skrócony o okres posiadania przed tą datą, czyli od 7 lipca 1983 roku do 30 września 1989 roku. Dlatego termin zasiedzenia dla wnioskodawców upłynął 8 lipca 2013 roku.

Wnioskodawcy muszą jednak spełnić szereg warunków i udowodnić faktyczne i niezależne posiadanie nieruchomości przez długi okres czasu, aby uzyskać prawo do zasiedzenia.

