Nowy prezes Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości powołany po skandalu obyczajowym

Łukasz Bałajewicz został nominowany na stanowisko prezesa Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości (KZN) przez ministra funduszy i polityki regionalnej, Katarzynę Pełczyńską-Nałęcz. Decyzja o powołaniu Bałajewicza nastąpiła po odwołaniu poprzedniego zarządu KZN z powodu ujawnienia skandalu obyczajowego.

Według informacji z resortu, Bałajewicz otrzymał najwyższą ocenę w konkursie przeprowadzonym przez radę nadzorczą KZN, a jego kandydatura została rekomendowana przez tę samą radę. Początkowo, od 3 stycznia, Bałajewicz pełnił obowiązki prezesa KZN, po dymisji poprzedniego zarządu w związku ze skandalem obyczajowym.

Należy przypomnieć, że minister funduszy i polityki regionalnej podjęła decyzję o odwołaniu poprzedniego zarządu KZN po ujawnieniu informacji o „skrajnie nieobyczajnym zachowaniu” władz KZN. Pracownicy napisali list, w którym oskarżali ówczesny zarząd o nieodpowiednie zachowania w urzędzie.

Krajowy Zasób Nieruchomości został utworzony 7 lat temu i zajmuje się zarządzaniem nieruchomościami w swojej gestii. Jego główne cele to m.in. zwiększenie dostępności mieszkań, prowadzenie inwestycji mieszkaniowych oraz ułatwienie powstawania mieszkań gminnych.

Łukasz Bałajewicz, nowy prezes KZN, jest radcą prawnym. Ukończył studia prawnicze na Uniwersytecie Jagiellońskim w Krakowie i był wcześniej zastępcą burmistrza Gorlic. Posiada również doświadczenie zawodowe w zarządzaniu podmiotami medycznymi oraz pracował w kancelarii prawnej. Jego nominacja na stanowisko prezesa KZN ma na celu przywrócenie stabilności i sprawności działania tego państwowego podmiotu.

The appointment of Łukasz Bałajewicz as the new president of the National Real Estate Resource (KZN) comes after the previous management was dismissed due to a scandal. Bałajewicz, who received the highest rating in the competition conducted by the KZN supervisory board, has been recommended for the position. He had been serving as the acting president since January 3rd, following the resignation of the previous board in light of the misconduct scandal. This decision was made by the Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz.

The National Real Estate Resource was established 7 years ago and is responsible for managing properties under its jurisdiction. Its main objectives include increasing housing accessibility, undertaking housing investments, and facilitating the development of municipal housing. The appointment of Łukasz Bałajewicz as the new president of the KZN aims to restore stability and efficiency to this state entity.

It is worth noting that the dismissal of the previous KZN board was prompted by the revelation of information regarding „extremely unethical behavior” by the authorities of the institution. Employees wrote a letter accusing the former management of inappropriate conduct in the office.

