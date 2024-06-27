Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek certyfikacji budynków mieszkaniowych rozwija się powoli, ale systematycznie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Obecnie na rynku budownictwa mieszkaniowego w Polsce certyfikowane są głównie budynki komercyjne. Jednak według Doroty Bartosz, dyrektorki ds. zrównoważonego budownictwa w Polskim Stowarzyszeniu Budownictwa Ekologicznego PLGBC, wszystkie budynki powinny być poddane temu procesowi, niezależnie od celu ich użytkowania.

Bartosz zauważa, że brak świadomości oraz niewystarczająca edukacja zarówno po stronie konsumentów, jak i deweloperów, jest głównym powodem, dlaczego większość osób nie jest skłonna płacić więcej za zrównoważone rozwiązania. Jednak warto zaznaczyć, że założenie certyfikatów niesie za sobą wiele korzyści.

Certyfikowane budynki przynoszą korzyści finansowe, wynikające z niższych kosztów eksploatacji oraz lepszej wyceny na rynku nieruchomości. Ponadto, mają pozytywny wpływ na zdrowie mieszkańców. Dlatego ważne jest, aby nie tylko konsumentów, ale również projektantów i deweloperów edukować w tym zakresie.

Obecnie, liderami na rynku certyfikacji budynków mieszkaniowych są Skanska Residential Development oraz Yareal Polska. Skanska posiada aż 19 certyfikatów według brytyjskiego standardu BREEAM, natomiast Yareal Polska posiada 15 certyfikatów, w tym jeden polskiego autorstwa – „Zielony dom”. Kilka certyfikatów posiadają również Bouygues Immobilier Polska, które wprowadza francuski standard HQE, oraz Vastint Poland, które stosuje amerykański LEED.

Pomimo powolnego tempa, na rynku pojawia się coraz więcej uczestników, którzy decydują się na certyfikację pojedynczych inwestycji, co można potraktować jako swoiste testowanie rynku.

The residential construction industry in Poland is currently dominated by certified commercial buildings. However, according to Dorota Bartosz, the Director of Sustainable Construction at the Polish Green Building Council (PLGBC), all buildings should undergo the certification process regardless of their purpose.

Bartosz notes that a lack of awareness and insufficient education, both among consumers and developers, is the main reason why most people are not willing to pay more for sustainable solutions. However, it is worth mentioning that implementing certifications brings many benefits.

Certified buildings bring financial benefits due to lower operating costs and better property valuation in the real estate market. Additionally, they have a positive impact on the health of occupants. Therefore, it is important to educate not only consumers but also designers and developers in this field.

Currently, the leaders in the certification of residential buildings in the market are Skanska Residential Development and Yareal Polska. Skanska holds 19 certificates according to the British BREEAM standard, while Yareal Polska holds 15 certificates, including one of Polish authorship – „Zielony dom” (Green house). Bouygues Immobilier Polska, which introduces the French HQE standard, and Vastint Poland, which applies the American LEED standard, also hold several certificates.

Despite the slow pace, more and more participants are entering the market and opting for certification of individual investments, which can be seen as a kind of market testing.

