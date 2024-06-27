Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Przeździedzy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Gmina Wleń ogłasza przetargi na sprzedaż niezabudowanych działek w miejscowości Przeździedza. Przetargi odbędą się 19 sierpnia 2024 roku. Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości to 80 tysięcy złotych.

Działki znajdują się w centralnej części Przeździedzy, wśród rozproszonej zabudowy mieszkalnej, na terenie lekko wznoszącym. Odległość od najbliższych miast to około 7 kilometrów od Wlenia, 15 kilometrów od Lwówka Śląskiego i 25 kilometrów od Jeleniej Góry. Powierzchnia każdej działki wynosi 0,1000 ha.

Działki są przeznaczone pod zabudowę mieszkaniową jednorodzinną, z możliwością usługowej zabudowy na maksymalnie 30% powierzchni terenu. Teren obejmuje także rekreację, zieleń urządzoną oraz infrastrukturę techniczną.

Dojazd do działek odbywa się za pośrednictwem drogi nr 89, będącej własnością Skarbu Państwa, oraz nieukończonej drogi wewnętrznej, która planowana jest do nabycia w udziałach.

Osoby zainteresowane przystąpieniem do przetargu zobowiązane są wpłacić wadium w wysokości 8000 złotych. W przypadku wygrania przetargu, wpłacone wadium zostaje wliczone w cenę zakupu nieruchomości. Pozostałe wadium jest zwracane uczestnikom przetargu natychmiast po zakończeniu przetargu z negatywnym wynikiem.

Burmistrz Miasta i Gminy może odwołać przetarg tylko z ważnych powodów, o czym poinformuje publicznie poprzez wywieszenie ogłoszenia w siedzibie Urzędu Miasta i Gminy oraz zamieszczenie na stronie internetowej.

Szczegółowe informacje na temat postępowania przetargowego można znaleźć w załączniku powyżej lub uzyskać osobiście lub telefonicznie kontaktując się z Urzędem Miasta i Gminy Wleń. Informacje dotyczące przetargu są również dostępne w Biuletynie Informacji Publicznej.

The article discusses the announcement of tenders for the sale of undeveloped plots of land in the town of Przeździedza by Gmina Wleń. The tenders will take place on August 19, 2024, with a starting price of 80,000 Polish złoty for each property.

The plots of land are located in the central part of Przeździedza, among scattered residential buildings, on slightly elevated terrain. The distance from the nearest cities is approximately 7 kilometers from Wleń, 15 kilometers from Lwówek Śląski, and 25 kilometers from Jelenia Góra. The area of each plot is 0.1000 hectares.

The plots are designated for single-family residential development, with the possibility of commercial development on a maximum of 30% of the land area. The area also includes recreational spaces, landscaped greenery, and technical infrastructure.

Access to the plots is via road no. 89, which is owned by the State Treasury, and an unfinished internal road, which is planned to be acquired through shares.

Interested parties who wish to participate in the tender are required to pay a deposit of 8,000 Polish złoty. In the event of winning the tender, the paid deposit will be deducted from the purchase price of the property. The remaining deposit is returned to the participants immediately after the tender ends with a negative result.

The Mayor of the City and Municipality may cancel the tender only for valid reasons, which will be publicly announced by posting a notice at the City and Municipality Office and on the website.

Detailed information regarding the tender proceedings can be found in the attached document or obtained in person or by contacting the City and Municipality Office of Wleń. Information regarding the tender is also available in the Bulletin of Public Information.

To gather further information about the real estate industry, market forecasts, and related issues, you can explore reputable real estate websites or industry-specific publications. Some suggested resources include:

1. Reuters: A trusted news source that covers a wide range of industries, including real estate.

2. Bloomberg: Another reputable news source that provides insights into the global real estate market, as well as other industries.

3. National Association of Realtors: An organization that represents real estate professionals and provides resources and research on the U.S. real estate market.

4. Zillow Research: Offers data and analysis on housing markets, trends, and forecasts.

5. RealEstate.com.au Research: Provides market research and insights for the Australian real estate market.

These resources can provide a deeper understanding of the industry, market forecasts, and issues related to real estate.