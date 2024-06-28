Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny – Nowa ochrona dla kupujących nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od 2 lipca 2024 roku wszyscy kupujący mieszkanie lub dom jednorodzinny od dewelopera w Polsce będą objęci ochroną przez Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny (DFG). Ochrona obejmuje również tych, którzy kupują nieruchomość z inwestycji rozpoczętej przed lipcem 2022 roku. Kończy się tym samym dwuletni okres przejściowy na dostosowanie się deweloperów do przepisów ustawy deweloperskiej.

DFG zapewnia klientom zwrot wszystkich wpłaconych pieniędzy na poczet kupionej nieruchomości w przypadku upadłości dewelopera lub banku prowadzącego deweloperowi rachunek powierniczy, o ile kwota przekracza równowartość 100 tys. euro chronionych przez Bankowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny.

Fundusz gwarantuje również zwrot pieniędzy w przypadku odstąpienia klienta od umowy, gdy deweloper nie przeniesie na niego własności lokalu w określonym terminie lub nie usunie istotnej wady nieruchomości.

Ochrona wpłaconych środków jest niezwykle istotna dla klientów, którzy angażują w to inwestycje swoje oszczędności życia i zaciągają kredyty na wiele lat. DFG odegrał już ważną rolę, wypłacając zwroty setek tysięcy złotych nabywcom nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym.

Wśród klientów objętych ochroną DFG jest ponad 73,4 tysiące nabywców, którzy zakupili domy lub mieszkania w ramach 5,4 tysięcy inwestycji deweloperskich. Średnia wartość objętej ochroną nieruchomości wynosi 630,2 tysiące złotych.

DFG zostaje zasilany przez wpłaty deweloperów, którzy ponoszą ten koszt, a następnie odliczają go od ceny mieszkania.

Od lipca DFG będzie mieć pełen przegląd rynku mieszkaniowego, gromadząc i analizując dane na temat umów i powiązanych rachunków powierniczych.

Wprowadzenie Deweloperskiego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego zapewnia większe bezpieczeństwo finansowe dla kupujących nieruchomości od deweloperów w Polsce.

The real estate industry in Poland has witnessed significant changes with the introduction of the Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny (DFG) on July 2, 2024. This fund provides protection for individuals purchasing houses or apartments from developers in the country. Notably, the protection also extends to those who bought properties from projects initiated before July 2022, marking the end of a two-year transitional period for developers to comply with the developer law.

One of the primary benefits offered by the DFG is the guarantee of a full refund of all funds deposited towards the purchased property in the event of the developer’s bankruptcy or if the bank managing the developer’s escrow account faces insolvency. This guarantee applies if the amount exceeds the equivalent of 100,000 euros protected by the Bank Guarantee Fund.

Moreover, the fund also ensures the return of money in case the customer withdraws from the agreement due to the developer’s failure to transfer ownership of the property within the specified period or to rectify significant defects.

The protection of deposited funds is of utmost importance to clients who invest their life savings and take loans spanning many years. The DFG has already played a crucial role by reimbursing hundreds of thousands of zlotys to property buyers in the primary market.

More than 73,400 buyers are covered by the DFG’s protection, having purchased homes or apartments within 5,400 development projects. The average value of the protected properties amounts to 630,200 zlotys.

The DFG is funded through payments made by developers, who bear this cost and subsequently deduct it from the property prices.

Starting from July, the DFG will have a comprehensive overview of the housing market, collecting and analyzing data on agreements and related escrow accounts.

The introduction of the Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny ensures greater financial security for property buyers from developers in Poland.

For more information on the Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny and its operations, you can visit their official website here.