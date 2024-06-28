Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

ENATA BREAD rozwija swą obecność w Warszawie otwierając nową piekarnio-kawiarnię

28 czerwca, 2024

Grupa ENATA BREAD, skupiająca rozmaite marki z branży piekarniczej i kawiarnianej, planuje otwarcie kolejnego lokalu w Warszawie. Marka Gorąco Polecam. Smaki z Piekarni umacnia swą obecność w największych obiektach biurowych w Polsce, rozpoczynając działalność w nowoczesnym biurowcu Lakeside, na warszawskim Mokotowie. Lokal rozpocznie działalność we wrześniu w inwestycji ATENOR, która jest odpowiedzialna za budowę tego pierwszego obiektu.

Grupa ENATA BREAD odnotowała dynamiczny wzrost w ciągu ostatnich 4 lat, zwiększając liczbę lokali o 300% i przychody o 1300%. Jej lokale są obecne w biurowcach, osiedlach mieszkaniowych, centrach miast, galeriach handlowych i na dworcach. Marka Gorąco Polecam. Smaki z Piekarni jest jednym z rozwojowych filarów grupy.

Budynek Lakeside przy ul. Szturmowej 2 zapewnia dogodną lokalizację dla przyszłego lokalu. Zlokalizowany tuż obok Uniwersytetu Warszawskiego i stacji metra Służewi Wilanowskiej, obiekt oferuje wyjątkowy widok na zielony park i jezioro. W pobliżu znajduje się również przystanki tramwajowe i autobusowe, a dojazd do Lotniska Chopina zajmuje zaledwie kilkanaście minut.

Budynek Lakeside jest obecnie siedzibą dla wielu renomowanych firm, takich jak Lux Med, Grupa Polenergia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Bonduelle Polska czy Tetra Pak. Powierzchnie biurowe zostały wynajęte w 90% jeszcze przed uzyskaniem pozwolenia na użytkowanie. Projekt architektoniczny biurowca powstał pod kierunkiem grupy 5 Architekci, a wykonawcą była firma budowlana PORR.

ENATA BREAD kontynuuje dynamiczny rozwój w Polsce, oferując smakowite produkty dla klientów w największych ośrodkach miejskich. Otwarcie nowego lokalu w Lakeside to kolejny krok w procesie ekspansji marki Gorąco Polecam. Smaki z Piekarni w Warszawie.

