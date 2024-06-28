Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kameralna inwestycja mieszkaniowa w centrum natury – Vista Wawer

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

GH Development, belgijski deweloper, przedstawia swoją najnowszą inwestycję mieszkaniową na warszawskim rynku. Pod nazwą „Vista Wawer” powstanie kameralny budynek przy ulicy Tytoniowej 20, usytuowany na granicy dwóch dzielnic – Wawra i Pragi Południe. To już czwarty projekt firmowy, który wpisuje się w strategię GH Development, zakładającą tworzenie nowoczesnych i atrakcyjnych inwestycji mieszkaniowych w najlepszych lokalizacjach.

Oferując 80 różnorodnych mieszkań o powierzchniach od 27 do 78 metrów kwadratowych, „Vista Wawer” stawia na funkcjonalność i komfort. Każde z mieszkań zostanie wyposażone w balkon, natomiast lokale na parterze będą miały przestronne ogródki o powierzchni nawet 150 metrów kwadratowych. Deweloper zapewni również podziemny parking, miejsca postojowe na powierzchni oraz komórki lokatorskie. Ponadto, na parterze budynku znajdą się trzy lokale handlowo-usługowe.

Michał Szałajko, osoba odpowiedzialna za sprzedaż i marketing w GH Development, podkreśla znaczenie lokalizacji inwestycji. „Vista Wawer” gwarantuje mieszkańcom doskonałe połączenia komunikacyjne z innymi dzielnicami miasta oraz dogodny dostęp do głównej trasy wyjazdowej – S8. Dodatkowo, nieruchomość jest otoczona terenami zielonymi, które sprzyjają wypoczynkowi i rekreacji. W bliskim sąsiedztwie znajduje się Park im. płk. Jana Szypowskiego „Leśnik”, idealny na spacery i jogging wśród przyrody. Nieopodal znajduje się także Rezerwat Olszynka Grochowska, będący sercem zieleni Pragi Południe.

GH Development nie zamierza zwalniać tempa i planuje kolejne projekty na terenie Warszawy. Deweloper ma w planach wybudowanie ponad 2000 mieszkań w 6 różnych lokalizacjach w stolicy.

Jeśli masz jakiekolwiek informacje lub interesujesz się inwestycjami w Warszawie, koniecznie skontaktuj się z nami pod adresem: [email protected]. Śledź również naszą stronę na Facebooku, aby być na bieżąco z najnowszymi wydarzeniami.

GH Development, the Belgian developer, has announced its latest residential investment in the Warsaw market. Known as „Vista Wawer,” the development will consist of a small building located on Tytoniowa Street 20, on the border of two districts – Wawer and Praga Południe. This is already the fourth project by GH Development that aligns with their strategy of creating modern and attractive residential investments in the best locations.

Offering 80 diverse apartments ranging in size from 27 to 78 square meters, „Vista Wawer” focuses on functionality and comfort. Each apartment will be equipped with a balcony, while ground floor units will have spacious gardens of up to 150 square meters. The developer will also provide underground parking, surface parking spaces, and storage units for residents. Additionally, the ground floor of the building will feature three commercial units.

Michał Szałajko, the person responsible for sales and marketing at GH Development, emphasizes the importance of the investment’s location. „Vista Wawer” ensures excellent transportation connections with other districts of the city and convenient access to the main S8 highway. Furthermore, the property is surrounded by green areas that promote relaxation and recreation. In close proximity, there is the Park of Colonel Jan Szypowski „Leśnik,” perfect for walks and jogging amidst nature. Nearby, there is also the Olszynka Grochowska Nature Reserve, which is the heart of greenery in Praga Południe.

GH Development has no plans to slow down and is already planning further projects in Warsaw. The developer aims to build over 2000 apartments in six different locations in the capital.

If you have any information or are interested in investments in Warsaw, please contact us at: [email protected]. Also, follow our Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest events.