Mieszkańcy Wawra i Białołęki rezygnują z kanalizacji – dlaczego?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W tych dwóch warszawskich dzielnicach, Wawrze i Białołęce, wielu mieszkańców wciąż nie jest podłączonych do miejskiej kanalizacji, co zmusza ich do korzystania ze szamb. Pomimo możliwości podłączenia się do miejskiego systemu, właściciele nieruchomości nie decydują się na tę opcję. Dlaczego?

Przewodnicząca Miejskiego Przedsiębiorstwa Wodociągów i Kanalizacji, Renata Tomusiak, twierdzi, że spółka inwestuje ogromne środki w rozbudowę sieci kanalizacyjnej. Podkreśla, że ostatnich 16 lat w Wawrze zbudowano 310 kilometrów sieci, a na Białołęce – 180 kilometrów. Tomusiak zapewnia, że MPWiK nie spowalnia procesu podłączania nieruchomości do kanalizacji, ponieważ większa liczba podłączonych posesji przynosi większe przychody spółce.

Właściciele nieruchomości wciąż korzystają jednak ze szamb z różnych powodów. Radny dzielnicy Wawer, Rafał Czerwonka, uważa, że głównym czynnikiem jest koszt. Podłączenie do miejskiej kanalizacji wymaga nakładów finansowych na wykonanie przyłącza, które może kosztować średnio 10 tysięcy złotych. Dlatego niektórzy właściciele nieruchomości rezygnują z podłączenia się do kanalizacji, szczególnie jeśli szambo znajduje się daleko od ulicy, co wiąże się z większym kosztem budowy infrastruktury.

Niemożliwe do określenia jest również skalowanie nielegalnych praktyk związanych z niecałkowicie szczelnymi szambami w starszych budynkach. Jednak wodociągowcy starają się zachęcić mieszkańców do podłączania się do miejskiej kanalizacji poprzez organizowanie spotkań z konsultantami oraz udostępnienie geoportalu mieszkańca, który prowadzi przez cały proces przyłączania.

Mimo że możliwość podłączenia do miejskiej kanalizacji istnieje, wielu mieszkańców Wawra i Białołęki nadal korzysta ze szamb. Dla niektórych jest to kwestia finansowa, a dla innych może wynikać to z innych czynników, takich jak własność nieruchomości czy obawy związane z budową infrastruktury.

The article discusses the issue of many residents in the Warsaw districts of Wawer and Białołęka still not being connected to the municipal sewage system and having to rely on septic tanks. Despite the option to connect to the city’s sewage system, property owners are not opting for this solution. So, what are the industry, market forecasts, and related issues?

The water supply and sewage industry in Poland has been growing steadily over the years. With increasing urbanization and a growing population, there is a continuous demand for expanding the sewage network to accommodate more properties. According to market forecasts, the sewage system market in Poland is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

One of the major issues related to the industry is the cost of connecting properties to the municipal sewage system. As mentioned in the article, property owners are deterred by the financial investment required to construct the connection, which can average around 10,000 złotych. This cost can be particularly high if the septic tank is located far from the street, requiring additional infrastructure construction.

Illegal practices related to partially sealed septic tanks in older buildings are also a concerning issue. The exact scale of such practices is difficult to determine, but water supply companies are taking measures to encourage residents to connect to the municipal sewage system. These measures include organizing meetings with consultants and providing residents with a geo-portal that guides them through the connection process.

In order to address the issues related to the industry, water supply companies, such as the Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Wodociągów i Kanalizacji (MPWiK), have been investing significant resources in expanding the sewage network. As mentioned in the article, MPWiK has already built 310 kilometers of network in Wawer and 180 kilometers in Białołęka over the past 16 years. The company emphasizes that connecting more properties to the sewage system brings in greater revenue.

Despite the availability of the option to connect to the municipal sewage system, many residents in Wawer and Białołęka continue to rely on septic tanks. This can be attributed to financial constraints for some property owners, while others may have specific reasons such as property ownership or concerns related to construction. However, with the continuous expansion of the sewage network and efforts to raise awareness among residents, it is expected that more properties will eventually transition to the municipal system.

For more information about the water supply and sewage industry in Poland, you can visit the main domain of the Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Wodociągów i Kanalizacji at mpwik.com.pl.