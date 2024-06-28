Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Najpopularniejsze regiony dla zagranicznych inwestycji w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 czerwca, 2024

Według najnowszego sprawozdania Ministerstwa Spraw Wewnętrznych i Administracji, w 2023 roku cudzoziemcy najwięcej nieruchomości gruntowych nabyli w województwach zachodniopomorskim, dolnośląskim i wielkopolskim. Wynika to z atrakcyjności tych regionów pod względem inwestycji zagranicznych.

W raporcie podano, że wśród osób fizycznych najwięcej nieruchomości nabyli obywatele Niemiec, Holandii i Szwajcarii. Natomiast wśród osób prawnych przeważały podmioty reprezentujące kapitał niemiecki, holenderski i luksemburski.

Warto zaznaczyć, że większość transakcji nie wymagała zezwolenia, ponieważ cudzoziemcy z Europejskiego Obszaru Gospodarczego i Konfederacji Szwajcarskiej mają swobodę nabywania nieruchomości w Polsce.

Raport obejmuje również statystyki dotyczące zakupu lokali mieszkalnych i użytkowych. Najwięcej takich nieruchomości zostało nabytych w województwach mazowieckim, dolnośląskim i małopolskim. Warszawa, Kraków i Wrocław są najpopularniejszymi miastami pod względem nabywania mieszkań.

Ciekawym faktem jest również rosnąca liczba zezwoleń na nabycie nieruchomości przez cudzoziemców. W 2023 roku liczba zezwoleń i powierzchnia nieruchomości podlegających tym zezwoleniom wzrosła w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Podczas dyskusji nad sprawozdaniem, posłowie zwrócili uwagę na potrzebę klarownego oddzielenia danych, które wymagają zezwolenia na zakup nieruchomości od tych, które takiego zezwolenia nie wymagają. Zaproponowano także rozważenie zmiany przepisów dotyczących notariuszy, aby narodowość kupującego zawsze była wpisywana do aktów notarialnych.

Sprawozdanie dostarcza cennych informacji dotyczących inwestycji zagranicznych w Polsce i może służyć jako podstawa do dalszych analiz i dyskusji na ten temat.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Interior and Administration, in 2023, foreigners acquired the most land properties in the West Pomeranian, Lower Silesian, and Greater Poland voivodeships. This is a result of the attractiveness of these regions for foreign investments (source).

The report states that among individuals, the majority of land properties were acquired by German, Dutch, and Swiss citizens. Meanwhile, among legal entities, entities representing German, Dutch, and Luxembourgish capital prevailed (source).

It is worth noting that the majority of transactions did not require permission, as foreigners from the European Economic Area and the Swiss Confederation have the freedom to acquire real estate in Poland (source).

The report also includes statistics on the purchase of residential and commercial premises. The majority of such properties were acquired in the Masovian, Lower Silesian, and Lesser Poland voivodeships. Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw are the most popular cities in terms of property acquisition (source).

An interesting fact is the increasing number of permits granted for the acquisition of real estate by foreigners. In 2023, the number of permits and the surface area of properties subject to these permits increased compared to the previous year (source).

During the discussion on the report, members of parliament emphasized the need for clear separation of data that require permission for property acquisition from those that do not. It was also proposed to consider a change in the regulations concerning notaries so that the nationality of the buyer is always recorded in the notarial deeds (source).

The report provides valuable information regarding foreign investments in Poland and can serve as a basis for further analysis and discussion on the topic.