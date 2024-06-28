Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa inwestycja mieszkaniowa w Lublinie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka INTERBUD-LUBLIN S.A. ogłosiła zawarcie umowy kupna nieruchomości w Lublinie, na której ma zostać przeprowadzona nowa inwestycja mieszkaniowa o nazwie roboczej „Zielony Felin”. Spółka zależna od Emitenta, WRP Inwestycje sp. z o.o., nabyła działkę o powierzchni około 0,52 ha za kwotę 1,6 mln zł brutto od trzech niepowiązanych kapitałowo i osobowo osób fizycznych.

Planowane inwestycje obejmują budowę dwóch budynków wielorodzinnych, w których znajdować się będzie łącznie około 140 lokali mieszkalnych. Spółka zależna ma nadzieję uzyskać pozwolenie na ten projekt w III kwartale 2024 roku i rozpocząć sprzedaż deweloperską w IV kwartale tego samego roku.

Umowa nie zawiera żadnych kar umownych, a większość jej warunków jest zgodna z warunkami powszechnie stosowanymi dla tego typu umów. Spółka zależna dokonała już pełnej płatności za nieruchomość, a ta została przekazana na jej rzecz.

Ta nowa inwestycja mieszkaniowa w Lublinie ma na celu rozwijanie osiedla i tworzenie nowych miejsc zamieszkania. Planowane mieszkania mają odpowiadać potrzebom lokalnego rynku nieruchomości i przyciągnąć nowych mieszkańców.

Inwestycje mieszkaniowe odgrywają istotną rolę w rozwoju miast, tworząc nowe możliwości przestrzenne i społeczne. Spółka INTERBUD-LUBLIN S.A. jest gotowa podjąć się tego wyzwania i być częścią wzrastającej społeczności w Lublinie.

The new residential investment project named „Zielony Felin” by INTERBUD-LUBLIN S.A. is set to contribute to the development of the housing sector in Lublin, Poland. The company recently announced the acquisition of a 0.52-hectare plot of land in Lublin for approximately 1.6 million PLN. The land was purchased from three unrelated individuals.

The planned investment entails the construction of two multi-family buildings, which will house a total of around 140 residential units. The company’s subsidiary, WRP Inwestycje sp. z o.o., aims to obtain the necessary permits for the project in the third quarter of 2024 and commence sales in the fourth quarter of the same year.

The contract for the land purchase does not include any contractual penalties, and most of its terms align with commonly used conditions for such agreements. The subsidiary has already made the full payment for the property, which has been transferred to its possession.

This new residential investment in Lublin aims to foster the expansion of the community and provide new housing options. The planned apartments aim to meet the needs of the local real estate market and attract new residents to the area.

Residential investments play a significant role in the development of cities by creating new spatial and social opportunities. INTERBUD-LUBLIN S.A. is prepared to take on this challenge and become a part of the growing community in Lublin.

For more information about INTERBUD-LUBLIN S.A and their projects, please visit their official website here.

You can also find additional insights about the real estate market in Lublin on reputable real estate websites such as PropertyNews and Gumtree.