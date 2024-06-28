Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogromna liczba cudzoziemców nabywa nieruchomości w Polsce – 2023 r.

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego sprawozdania Ministerstwa Spraw Wewnętrznych i Administracji, w 2023 roku nastąpił znaczący wzrost liczby transakcji dotyczących nabywania nieruchomości przez cudzoziemców w Polsce. Najwięcej zakupów miało miejsce w województwach zachodniopomorskim, dolnośląskim i wielkopolskim.

Raport przedstawia, że w ubiegłym roku prawie 95% transakcji związanych z nabywaniem nieruchomości przez cudzoziemców nie wymagało zezwolenia. Jest to wynik swobody inwestycji cudzoziemców z Europejskiego Obszaru Gospodarczego (EOG).

Najliczniejszą grupę nabywców nieruchomości stanowili obywatele Niemiec, Holandii i Szwajcarii, natomiast podmioty reprezentujące kapitał najczęściej pochodziły z Niemiec, Holandii i Luksemburga.

Dane przedstawione w raporcie wskazują, że w 2023 roku cudzoziemcy przeprowadzili blisko 9 300 transakcji dotyczących nabycia ponad 5 600 hektarów nieruchomości gruntowych. Ponadto, dokonano 14 300 transakcji nabycia lokali mieszkalnych o łącznej powierzchni ponad 834 600 metrów kwadratowych oraz 2 500 transakcji nabycia lokali użytkowych o powierzchni ponad 211 200 metrów kwadratowych.

Największą popularnością cieszyły się nieruchomości w województwach mazowieckim, dolnośląskim i małopolskim. Najwięcej transakcji na rynku mieszkalnym miało miejsce w Warszawie, Krakowie i we Wrocławiu.

W 2023 roku udzielono również 898 zezwoleń na nabycie nieruchomości gruntowych cudzoziemcom spoza EOG, o łącznej powierzchni 72,66 hektarów. Liczba wydanych zezwoleń na nabycie nieruchomości wzrosła o 23,45%, a ilość objętych nimi nieruchomości wzrosła o 32,72% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Kwestie związane z nabywaniem nieruchomości przez cudzoziemców stały się przedmiotem dyskusji w Sejmie. Posłowie wyrazili potrzebę doprecyzowania danych dotyczących transakcji, które wymagają zezwolenia, oraz tych, które nie wymagają takiego zezwolenia. Zasugerowano również rozważenie zmian w przepisach dotyczących obowiązków notariuszy.

Wyniki sprawozdania jasno wskazują na rosnące zainteresowanie cudzoziemców nabywaniem nieruchomości w Polsce. Wzrost liczby transakcji może mieć zarówno pozytywne, jak i negatywne skutki dla rynku nieruchomości oraz gospodarki kraju. Ważne jest, aby wdrażać odpowiednie regulacje, które zachowają równowagę i chronią interesy wszystkich stron.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Interior and Administration, there has been a significant increase in the number of property transactions by foreigners in Poland in 2023. The highest number of purchases took place in the West Pomeranian, Lower Silesian, and Greater Poland Voivodeships.

The report states that nearly 95% of property transactions by foreigners last year did not require permission. This is a result of the freedom of investment for foreigners from the European Economic Area (EEA).

The largest group of property buyers were citizens of Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, while entities representing capital mostly originated from Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The data presented in the report indicates that in 2023, foreigners carried out nearly 9,300 transactions for the acquisition of over 5,600 hectares of land. Additionally, there were 14,300 transactions for the acquisition of residential properties with a total area of over 834,600 square meters, as well as 2,500 transactions for the acquisition of commercial properties with an area of over 211,200 square meters.

Properties in the Mazowieckie, Lower Silesian, and Małopolskie Voivodeships were the most popular. The highest number of transactions in the residential market took place in Warsaw, Krakow, and Wrocław.

In 2023, 898 permits were also issued for the acquisition of agricultural land by foreigners outside the EEA, with a total area of 72.66 hectares. The number of permits for property acquisition increased by 23.45%, and the number of properties covered by them increased by 32.72% compared to the previous year.

Issues related to the acquisition of properties by foreigners have become the subject of discussion in the Sejm (Parliament). Members of Parliament have expressed the need for clarification regarding transactions that require permission and those that do not. There have also been suggestions to consider changes in the regulations concerning notary obligations.

The results of the report clearly indicate the growing interest of foreigners in acquiring properties in Poland. The increase in the number of transactions can have both positive and negative consequences for the real estate market and the country’s economy. It is important to implement appropriate regulations that maintain balance and protect the interests of all parties.