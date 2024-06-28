Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Raport NBP: Ceny mieszkań nadal rosną, ale sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych jest gorsza niż przed pandemią

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu NBP, w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku odnotowano wzrost cen mieszkań w porównaniu do inflacji i wynagrodzeń na rynku pierwotnym i wtórnym. Rzeczywista dynamika cen wzrosła zarówno w porównaniu do poprzednich kwartałów, jak i w ujęciu rocznym. Wzrosty cen dotyczyły głównie Krakowa i Warszawy, podczas gdy w Gdańsku odnotowano spadek cen mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym. Na rynku wtórnym również zanotowano wzrosty cen, zwłaszcza w Łodzi i Krakowie.

Warto zauważyć, że ceny mieszkań korygowane indeksem hedonicznym wzrosły we wszystkich analizowanych grupach miast. Mieszkania o podobnych parametrach były droższe w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału. Nadal utrzymywał się popyt na starsze mieszkania, lepiej położone, o mniejszej powierzchni, ze względu na niższy całkowity koszt zakupu.

W raporcie podano również, że liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań wzrosła w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku. W porównaniu do poprzedniego roku, liczba mieszkań, których budowę rozpoczęto, wzrosła o 56%. Dominowały mieszkania na sprzedaż i wynajem oraz mieszkania indywidualne. NBP prognozuje, że liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań może być wyższa w kolejnych miesiącach ze względu na wprowadzenie nowych przepisów dotyczących warunków technicznych budynków i reformy planowania przestrzennego.

Niestety, sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych nie jest optymistyczna. W segmentach biurowym i handlowo-usługowym, sytuacja jest gorsza niż przed pandemią COVID-19. Mimo stabilnej sytuacji na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, globalni inwestorzy są ostrożniejsi i zawierają mniej transakcji. Ceny ofertowe na rynku małych nieruchomości komercyjnych utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie, co może sugerować, że są alternatywą dla niektórych inwestorów, którzy poszukują inwestycji na wynajem.

Raport NBP potwierdza, że rynek mieszkaniowy nadal rośnie, jednak sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych jest trudniejsza niż przed pandemią. Liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań może być nadal wysoka w kolejnych miesiącach ze względu na nowe przepisy i reformy planowania przestrzennego.

According to the latest report from NBP, in the first quarter of 2024, there was an increase in housing prices compared to inflation and wages in both the primary and secondary markets. The real dynamics of prices increased both compared to previous quarters and on an annual basis. Price increases were mainly observed in Krakow and Warsaw, while Gdansk experienced a decline in prices in the primary market. The secondary market also saw price increases, especially in Lodz and Krakow.

It is worth noting that housing prices adjusted by the hedonic index increased in all analyzed city groups. Apartments with similar parameters were more expensive compared to the previous quarter. There continued to be a demand for older, better-located apartments with smaller surfaces due to their lower overall purchase cost.

The report also stated that the number of housing construction starts increased in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the previous year, the number of housing construction starts increased by 56%. Apartments for sale and rent, as well as individual apartments, dominated the market. NBP forecasts that the number of housing construction starts may be higher in the coming months due to the introduction of new regulations regarding technical building conditions and spatial planning reforms.

Unfortunately, the situation in the commercial real estate market is not optimistic. In the office and commercial-service segments, the situation is worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a stable situation in the Polish commercial real estate market, global investors are more cautious and engaging in fewer transactions. Asking prices for small commercial properties remain high, which may suggest that they are an alternative for some investors looking for rental investments.

The NBP report confirms that the housing market continues to grow, but the situation in the commercial real estate market is more challenging than before the pandemic. The number of housing construction starts may remain high in the coming months due to new regulations and spatial planning reforms.