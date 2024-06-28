Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosną pozwolenia na budowę, ale maleje liczba oddanych mieszkań

Według raportu opublikowanego przez Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP), w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku liczba oddanych do użytkowania mieszkań wyniosła 48,8 tys. W porównaniu z pierwszym kwartałem 2023 roku, odnotowano spadek o 12 proc., a w stosunku do czwartego kwartału poprzedniego roku spadek o 18 proc.

Równocześnie NBP informuje, że w tym samym okresie wydano pozwolenia na budowę 69,0 tys. mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o około 3 proc. w porównaniu z czwartym kwartałem 2023 roku i o około 33 proc. w porównaniu z pierwszym kwartałem roku poprzedniego.

Bank centralny zauważa również, że liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań wzrosła o około 20 proc. w stosunku do poprzedniego kwartału, co wynosiło 60,1 tys. mieszkań. W porównaniu z pierwszym kwartałem poprzedniego roku, odnotowano wzrost o około 56 proc.

NBP podkreśla, że mimo spadku liczby oddanych mieszkań, tendencja wzrostowa w produkcji jest obecna. Koszty budowy mieszkań, takie jak robocizna i najem sprzętu, ciągle rosną, ale ceny materiałów pozostają stabilne. Zauważono również wzrost zainteresowania zakupem terenów budowlanych pomimo wzrostu ich cen.

Na rynkach pierwotnych odnotowano wzrost nominalnych średnich cen transakcyjnych za metr kwadratowy mieszkań, zwłaszcza w Krakowie i Warszawie. Jedynie w Gdańsku odnotowano zmniejszenie się tych cen. Na rynkach wtórnych zaobserwowano z kolei wzrost dynamiki cen nominalnych, szczególnie w Łodzi i Krakowie.

Bank centralny informuje również, że w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku nadal wzrasta liczba mieszkań oferowanych do wynajmu. Jest to rezultat oddawania do użytku mieszkań kupionych w trakcie boomu na rynku w latach 2020-2023. Poziom stawek najmu za metr kwadratowy mieszkań maleje, co zmniejsza opłacalność wynajmu w dużych miastach.

NBP wskazuje, że wynajem mieszkań stał się bardziej opłacalny niż zakup mieszkania. Profesjonalny rynek najmu powinien się dalej rozwijać, ponieważ udział czysto rynkowych mieszkań na wynajem wciąż jest niewielki.

Wartość nowych umów kredytów mieszkaniowych w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku była wyższa niż w tym samym okresie roku 2023. Jest to związane ze wzrostem zdolności kredytowej gospodarstw domowych oraz przedłużoną obsługą wniosków kredytowych związaną z programem Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.

Wpływ na rynek mieszkaniowy mają również czynniki zewnętrzne, takie jak inflacja i rosnące koszty budowy. Pomimo spadku liczby oddanych mieszkań, rosnące pozwolenia na budowę wskazują na dalszy rozwój sektora nieruchomości w Polsce.

