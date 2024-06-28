Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych w trudnej sytuacji: nowe możliwości dla inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Raport opublikowany przez Narodowy Bank Polski dotyczący rynku nieruchomości w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku wykazał, że sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości biurowych i handlowo-usługowych była gorsza niż przed pandemią. Mimo że na ogół nie ma większych napięć na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, globalni inwestorzy przejawiają negatywne nastawienie, co prowadzi do obniżenia liczby transakcji. W segmencie małych biur i lokali handlowych w większych miastach ceny ofertowe pozostały na wysokim poziomie.

Według ekspertów z Narodowego Banku Polskiego, na rynku małych nieruchomości komercyjnych obserwuje się wzrost cen ofertowych, podobny do tego, który ma miejsce na rynku mieszkaniowym. Może to wskazywać, że tego rodzaju nieruchomości stanowią alternatywę dla niektórych inwestorów, którzy zamiast inwestować w mieszkania na wynajem, wybierają mniejsze nieruchomości.

Ostatnimi laty w Polsce zbudowano wiele nowych biur, co spowodowało, że podaż przewyższa popyt na wynajem biur, a sytuacja dodatkowo pogorszyła się z powodu pandemii. Wzrost podaży powierzchni biurowej spadł poniżej 2 procent w 2023 roku w porównaniu do lat 2017-2022, gdy roczny wzrost wynosił 6 procent. Obecnie na rynku można zaobserwować spadek powierzchni biurowej w budowie w porównaniu do największej ilości biur zbudowanych w 2017 roku. Spadki budów w ostatnich latach są wynikiem wysokich stóp procentowych, które hamują inwestycje.

Również odsetek pustostanów na rynku biur wzrósł, osiągając 18 procent na koniec marca 2024 roku w ośmiu głównych rynkach regionalnych (bez Warszawy). To podwojenie w ciągu pięciu lat, gdy odsetek pustostanów wynosił 9 procent w 2019 roku. Warto jednak zauważyć, że w 10 największych polskich miastach ceny wynajmu biur w drugim kwartale 2024 roku były wyższe o 18 procent niż w pierwszym kwartale 2022 roku, ale w ujęciu rocznym oznacza to spadek o 1 punkt procentowy.

The report published by the National Bank of Poland on the real estate market in the first quarter of 2024 revealed that the situation in the office and commercial property market was worse than before the pandemic. Although there are generally no major tensions in the commercial property market, global investors are showing a negative sentiment, leading to a decrease in the number of transactions. In the segment of small offices and commercial spaces in larger cities, offer prices remained high.

According to experts from the National Bank of Poland, there is an increase in offering prices in the small commercial property market, similar to what is happening in the residential market. This may indicate that this type of property is an alternative for some investors who, instead of investing in rental apartments, choose smaller properties.

In recent years, many new offices have been built in Poland, which has led to an oversupply of office rental compared to demand, and the situation has further worsened due to the pandemic. The growth of office space supply fell below 2 percent in 2023 compared to the years 2017-2022, when annual growth was 6 percent. Currently, a decrease in the construction of office space can be observed on the market compared to the highest number of offices built in 2017. The decline in construction in recent years is a result of high interest rates that hinder investments.

The vacancy rate in the office market has also increased, reaching 18 percent at the end of March 2024 in eight major regional markets (excluding Warsaw). This is a doubling within five years, as the vacancy rate was 9 percent in 2019. However, it is worth noting that in the 10 largest Polish cities, office rental prices in the second quarter of 2024 were 18 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2022, but on an annual basis, this represents a decrease of 1 percentage point.

Sources: National Bank of Poland