Spadki sprzedaży domów w USA: Ceny i koszty kredytów odstrasza klientów

Dane udostępnione przez Stowarzyszenie Pośredników w Obrocie Nieruchomościami (NAR) wyraźnie pokazują, że sprzedaż domów w Stanach Zjednoczonych osiągnęła najniższy poziom w historii. W maju 2024 r. indeks podpisanych umów kupna domów niespodziewanie spadł o 2,1%, osiągając poziom 70,8 pkt., co stanowi najniższy odczyt od 2001 roku.

Oczekiwano, że indeks wzrośnie o 2,4% po wcześniejszym spadku o 7,7% w poprzednim miesiącu. Porównując do maja 2023 r., wskaźnik spadł o 6,6%.

Wysokie ceny sprzedaży są jednym z czynników, które odstraszają potencjalnych nabywców domów. W maju średnia cena domu osiągnęła rekordowe 419 300 USD, mimo stopniowego wzrostu liczby dostępnych ofert na rynku. Wzrost podaży istniejących domów wzrósł o ponad 18% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim.

Jednak to nie tylko koszty kredytów i ceny nieruchomości wpływają na obecną sytuację na rynku. Średnia stała stopa oprocentowania 30-letnich kredytów hipotecznych to obecnie około 7%, co oznacza ponad dwukrotny wzrost w porównaniu z końcem 2021 roku. Ta wysoka stopa procentowa również przyczynia się do zmniejszenia atrakcyjności kredytów hipotecznych.

Warto zauważyć, że rynek nieruchomości stale się zmienia, a sytuacja na rynku zakupu i sprzedaży domów jest jednym z nieodłącznych elementów tego procesu. Mimo trudności, zainteresowanie nieruchomościami wciąż się utrzymuje, a eksperci rynku czekają na naprawę sytuacji, która może nastąpić w przyszłości.

The real estate industry in the United States is currently facing challenges, as reflected in the data provided by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The latest figures show that home sales have reached the lowest point in history. In May 2024, the index of signed home purchase contracts unexpectedly dropped by 2.1%, reaching a level of 70.8 points, the lowest reading since 2001.

It was expected that the index would increase by 2.4% following a 7.7% decrease in the previous month. Compared to May 2023, the indicator has dropped by 6.6%.

One of the factors deterring potential homebuyers is the high selling prices. In May, the average home price reached a record-breaking $419,300, despite a gradual increase in the number of available listings on the market. The supply of existing homes has increased by over 18% compared to the previous year.

However, it is not only the cost of credit and property prices that are impacting the current market situation. The average fixed interest rate for 30-year mortgages is currently around 7%, which represents more than a twofold increase compared to the end of 2021. This high interest rate also contributes to the decreased attractiveness of mortgages.

It is worth noting that the real estate market is constantly changing, and the state of the home buying and selling market is an integral part of this process. Despite difficulties, interest in real estate continues to persist, and market experts are awaiting a recovery that may occur in the future.

For further information about the real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit the National Association of Realtors’ official website by clicking here.