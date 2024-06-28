Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Walka z wysokimi cenami mieszkań przez inwestowanie w remonty

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Pomysł Lewicy na walkę z wysokimi cenami mieszkań polega na podniesieniu kosztów transakcji. Jednak rzeczywistość rynku nieruchomości wskazuje na inne aspekty, które warto wziąć pod uwagę.

Paweł Grabowski, pośrednik z trójmiejskiej agencji BIG Property, uważa, że zamiarem Lewicy jest eliminacja osób i przedsiębiorców zajmujących się obrotem nieruchomościami na własny rachunek. Jego zdaniem, projekt ustawy opierał się na nieprawdziwych przesłankach. Podniesienie podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych miałoby być receptą na ograniczenie wzrostu cen nieruchomości, jednak takie działanie skutkowałoby wielokrotnym wzrostem kosztów transakcji dla kupujących.

Grabowski zauważa, że zarówno kupujący nieruchomości na handel, jak i ci, którzy chcą nabyć mieszkanie na własne potrzeby, mają taki sam dostęp do ofert. W obu grupach klientów znajdują się osoby, które finansują zakup ze środków własnych, jak i ci, którzy korzystają z kredytu. Decyzja o sprzedaży mieszkania handlarzowi czy przyszłemu lokatorowi nie zależy tylko od finansowania, ale również od ogólnych warunków transakcji. Często sprzedający preferują dłuższe oczekiwanie na transakcję z klientem kredytowym, aby zarobić więcej niż sprzedać mieszkanie od razu za gotówkę.

Warto również zaznaczyć, że inwestorzy często kupują mieszkania, które wymagają remontu. Natomiast przyszli lokatorzy preferują mieszkania wykończone pod klucz, aby uniknąć dodatkowych kosztów i trudności związanych z remontem. Handlarze czerpią zyski z podniesienia wartości mieszkań poprzez remont i poprawę standardu, a klienci są gotowi zapłacić więcej za gotowe do wprowadzenia się mieszkania.

Podsumowując, walka z wysokimi cenami mieszkań może mieć różne aspekty. Podniesienie kosztów transakcji może mieć wpływ na rynek, ale równie ważne jest zrozumienie preferencji klientów i postawienie na remonty, które wpływają na wartość nieruchomości.

Industry Overview:

The real estate industry plays a crucial role in the economy, as it encompasses the buying, selling, and development of properties. It is a dynamic and competitive sector that is influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, government policies, and consumer preferences.

Market Forecasts:

According to market forecasts, the real estate industry is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Factors such as urbanization, population growth, and increasing disposable income contribute to the demand for properties. However, it is important to note that market conditions can fluctuate and are influenced by factors such as interest rates, housing affordability, and economic stability.

Issues Related to the Industry or Product:

1. High Property Prices: One of the key issues in the real estate industry is the high cost of properties. This can be attributed to various factors, including supply and demand dynamics, location, and market speculation. High property prices pose challenges for potential buyers, especially first-time homeowners or those with limited financial resources.

2. Transaction Costs: The article discusses how the proposed solution by the left-wing political party to tackle high property prices involves increasing transaction costs. However, experts argue that such a measure may have unintended consequences, such as multiple increases in transaction costs for buyers. This can deter potential buyers and impede market activity.

3. Financing Options: Another important aspect to consider is the availability of financing options for property purchases. Both cash buyers and those relying on mortgages have access to property listings. Sellers often consider various factors beyond financing, such as overall transaction conditions and preferences for longer waiting periods to secure a better deal.

4. Renovation and Property Value: Investors often buy properties in need of renovation, while prospective homeowners prefer ready-to-move-in properties to avoid additional costs and difficulties associated with renovations. Renovations can significantly improve property value, and buyers are often willing to pay more for homes that require minimal or no additional work.

In conclusion, addressing high property prices involves a multi-faceted approach. While increasing transaction costs may impact the market, it is equally important to understand customer preferences and market trends, such as focusing on renovations that enhance property value. The real estate industry is influenced by various factors, and understanding the dynamics is crucial for stakeholders in the market.

