Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

CTPark Warsaw West buduje innowacyjną przestrzeń dla społeczności

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

CTPark Warsaw West, park biznesowy znajdujący się w Wiskitkach pod Warszawą, wprowadza innowacyjny koncept dla społeczności lokalnej. Deweloper nieruchomości CTP postanowił zbudować Clubhaus – wielofunkcyjną przestrzeń dostępną dla mieszkańców kompleksu oraz okolicznych okolic.

Clubhaus, będący pierwszym projektem tej firmy w Polsce, ma na celu wspieranie budowy wspólnoty i promowanie integracji społeczności. Na powierzchni 500-700 metrów kwadratowych znajdą się różne udogodnienia, takie jak gabinet medyczny, restauracja, sklep spożywczy, punkt kawowy oraz pomieszczenia biurowe i sale dostępne dla lokalnej społeczności. Dodatkowo, obok budynku planowane jest boisko sportowe oraz siłownia zewnętrzna.

Bogi Gabrovic, Dyrektor ds. Relacji z Klientami i Spraw Korporacyjnych w CTP Polska, podkreśla, że firma ma długoterminowe podejście do budowania parków przemysłowych i społeczności wokół nich. Współpraca z lokalną społecznością jest dla CTP podobna do budowania relacji z sąsiadem. Firma reaguje na potrzeby okolicy, współpracuje ze szkołami, ośrodkami kultury i lokalnym wolontariatem. CTP również dba o potrzeby pracowników najemców, aby relacje z miastem i lokalnymi inicjatywami osiągnęły nowy poziom.

CTP, posiadając 25-letnie doświadczenie na rynku, tworzy modele współpracy z lokalnymi społecznościami. Ich huby przemysłowo-logistyczne zapewniają firmom współpracującym dostęp do potrzebnych produktów i jednocześnie dają możliwość zatrudnienia osób z okolicy.

CTPark Warsaw West wraz z nowo budowanym Clubhaus staje się pionierskim projektem, który promuje integrację i rozwój społeczności lokalnej. Przewiduje się, że Clubhaus zostanie oddany do użytku w przyszłym roku, co otworzy nowe możliwości dla mieszkańców i biznesu w okolicy.

The project of CTPark Warsaw West and the innovative concept of Clubhaus aim to support community building and promote social integration in the local area. This development by CTP, a property developer with 25 years of experience in the market, is the company’s first project in Poland. The Clubhaus will offer various amenities and facilities to the residents of the complex and the surrounding community.

Spanning an area of 500-700 square meters, the Clubhaus will include a medical office, a restaurant, a grocery store, a coffee shop, as well as office spaces and meeting rooms available for the local community. In addition, there are plans to build a sports field and an outdoor gym next to the building.

Bogi Gabrovic, Director of Customer Relations and Corporate Affairs at CTP Poland, emphasizes the company’s long-term approach to building industrial parks and the communities around them. CTP sees its collaboration with the local community akin to building relationships with neighbors. The company responds to the needs of the area and collaborates with schools, cultural centers, and local volunteers. CTP also takes care of the needs of tenant employees to take city relationships and local initiatives to a new level.

With its experience in creating industrial-logistics hubs, CTP provides cooperating companies with access to necessary products while also offering employment opportunities to local residents.

The CTPark Warsaw West, along with the newly built Clubhaus, becomes a pioneering project that promotes integration and the development of the local community. It is expected that the Clubhaus will be completed and open to the public next year, opening up new opportunities for residents and businesses in the area.