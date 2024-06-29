Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kontrolowany odwrót: Manewr klimatyczny jako strategia totalitarnej przyszłości miast

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zaskakujące dowody na wykorzystywanie oszustwa klimatycznego do narzucenia totalitarnej, techno-inteligentnej przyszłości miast docierają z Australii i Nowej Zelandii.

Imperialistyczni globalni kryminokraci często wykorzystują swoje kolonie, takie jak Kanada, Nowa Zelandia i Australia, do testowania swojej tyranii. Możemy przypuszczać, że jest to implementacja ich planu Czwartej Rewolucji Przemysłowej na skalę globalną.

Tajemniczy plan o nazwie „Kontrolowany odwrót” został ujawniony przez niezależną badaczkę Kate Mason na jej narracyjnym blogu „Dekonstrukcja Czwartej Rewolucji Przemysłowej”. Według tego planu, nadmiernie „modelowane” skutki zmian klimatycznych służą do oznaczania obszarów jako nieodpowiednie do zamieszkania.

Wspierane przez państwo, ubezpieczyciele odmawiają ubezpieczenia domów na tych obszarach, a banki nie udzielają kredytów hipotecznych na te „nieubezpieczalne” nieruchomości.

W Australii, niedawno uznano jeden z obszarów w pobliżu centrum Melbourne za strefę powodziową. Ceny nieruchomości w tej strefie spadły o 20%, a mieszkańcy są zaniepokojeni. W Nowej Zelandii natomiast mieszkańcy protestują przeciwko narzucanym „odstępstwom” od obszarów przybrzeżnych, argumentując, że poziom morza nie wzrasta.

Plan „Kontrolowanego odwrotu” jest elementem większego projektu inteligentnych miast, które będą funkcjonować w połączeniu z internetem. Dane gromadzone i wykorzystywane w tych miastach służą do narzucania środków kontroli i egzekwowania rządowego.

W ramach realizacji tego planu, Insurance Council of Australia uczestniczy w Publiczno-Prywatnym Partnerstwie i promuje cele Zrównoważonego Rozwoju ONZ. W 2022 roku ONZ zaprezentowało program inteligentnych gułagów, którego celem jest skupianie ludzi w inteligentnych miastach.

Kolejne raporty podkreślają potrzebę zwiększenia inwestycji publicznych w odporność na zmiany klimatyczne oraz wsparcie dla społeczności w lepszej odbudowie. Raporty te są dumnie prezentowane przez Światowe Forum Ekonomiczne.

Jasne jest, że narzucanie kontrolowanego odwrotu jest elementem planu globalnej elitarno-technokratycznej plutokracji, aby wymusić nasze przemieszczenie w ramach strategii zmian klimatycznych.

