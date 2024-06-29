Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Letnie ceny mieszkań: korzystne czy niekorzystne dla kupujących?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań stale rosną, co stanowi ogromne wyzwanie dla osób planujących zakup własnego lokalu. Wiele osób zastanawia się, czy można znaleźć korzystny okres, aby zrealizować swoje marzenie o posiadaniu nieruchomości. Tradycyjnie uważa się, że lato może być czasem bardziej przyjaznym dla kupujących, ze względu na sezon urlopowy i większe rozluźnienie na rynku. Czy jednak ostatnie lata potwierdzają tę tendencję? Okazuje się, że niekoniecznie.

Ceny nieruchomości są determinowane przez wiele czynników, takich jak podaż i popyt na rynku, programy rządowe wspierające kredytobiorców, a także nieprzewidywalne kryzysy. Ostatnie lata to doskonały przykład na to, jak te czynniki wpływają na rynek. Pandemia COVID-19 oraz wojna na wschodniej granicy to tylko niektóre wydarzenia, które miały znaczący wpływ na rynek nieruchomości. Przyjrzenie się sezonowym trendom mieszkaniowym może pomóc nam zrozumieć bardziej skomplikowaną sieć zależności, która wpływa na ceny nieruchomości.

Wiele lat temu można było zauważyć spowolnienie na rynku mieszkaniowym w okresie letnim. Jednak dzięki rozwoju internetu, sezon nie ma już takiego wpływu na decyzje kupujących. Ważne są natomiast wydarzenia i czynniki oddziałujące na rynek. Pandemia COVID-19 była doskonałym przykładem tego, jak można poznać zmiany zależne od kalendarza. W drugim kwartale rynek praktycznie zamarł, ale już latem klienci zaczęli wracać do biur sprzedaży deweloperów.

W ostatnich latach zauważono spadek sprzedaży nowych mieszkań, przede wszystkim z powodu gwałtownego wzrostu inflacji i oprocentowania kredytów mieszkaniowych. Niemniej jednak, poprawa dostępności kredytów mieszkaniowych oraz program wsparcia kredytobiorców „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” przyczyniły się do wzrostu sprzedaży mieszkań w kolejnych kwartałach. Latem 2023 roku zanotowano rekordową liczbę sprzedanych mieszkań przez deweloperów.

Dane liczbowe potwierdzają, że wakacje nie mają znaczącego wpływu na aktywność inwestycyjną deweloperów. Spadek sprzedaży mieszkań zaczynał się jednak w 2021 roku, a ostre hamowanie inwestycji deweloperskich nastąpiło latem 2022 roku. Ceny mieszkań rosły, a najtańsze oferty znikały z rynku.

Najnowsze dane pokazują, że lato 2023 roku było okresem, w którym ceny nieruchomości wzrosły najbardziej. Z powodu dużego popytu i niewystarczającej podaży deweloperzy podnieśli ceny mieszkań, co spowodowało lawinowy wzrost średniej ceny metra kwadratowego. Wzrosty procentowe były widoczne przede wszystkim w miastach takich jak Warszawa, Kraków, Wrocław i Aglomeracja Katowicka.

Przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Polsce nie układa się łatwo. Ceny mieszkań będą nadal rosnąć ze względu na rosnące koszty budowy i cen działek. Jednak można się spodziewać, że wzrost cen będzie hamowany przez większą liczbę mieszkań dostępnych na rynku oraz pojawienie się promocji cenowych. Deweloperzy coraz częściej decydują się na budowę mieszkań dla klientów kredytowych, co może przyczynić się do większej dostępności mieszkań w korzystnych lokalizacjach.

Podsumowując, lato niekoniecznie jest korzystnym okresem dla osób planujących zakup mieszkania. Ceny nieruchomości stale rosną, a brak wystarczającej podaży powoduje wzrost średniej ceny metra kwadratowego mieszkań. Niemniej jednak, obecny sezon wakacyjny wydaje się być bardziej przyjazny dla kupujących ze względu na większą podaż mieszkań i pojawienie się promocji cenowych.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing steady price increases, posing a significant challenge for individuals planning to purchase their own property. Many people are wondering if there is a favorable time to fulfill their dream of owning real estate. Traditionally, summer is considered a more buyer-friendly time due to the holiday season and a more relaxed market. However, recent years have shown that this may not necessarily be the case.

Real estate prices are determined by various factors, such as market supply and demand, government programs supporting borrowers, and unpredictable crises. The past few years have been a perfect example of how these factors impact the market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war on the eastern border are just some of the events that have had a significant impact on the real estate market. Examining seasonal housing trends can help us understand the more complex network of dependencies that affect property prices.

Many years ago, there was a noticeable slowdown in the housing market during the summer season. However, with the development of the internet, the season no longer has such an influence on buyers’ decisions. Instead, it is important to consider events and factors affecting the market. The COVID-19 pandemic was a prime example of how calendar-dependent changes can be observed. In the second quarter, the market practically came to a halt, but buyers started returning to developer sales offices during the summer.

In recent years, there has been a decline in the sales of new apartments, primarily due to rapid inflation and interest rates on housing loans. Nevertheless, improvements in the accessibility of housing loans and the government support program for borrowers called „Safe Credit 2%” have contributed to an increase in apartment sales in the following quarters. In the summer of 2023, a record number of apartments sold by developers was recorded.

Numerical data confirms that holidays do not significantly impact developers’ investment activity. However, the decline in apartment sales began in 2021, and a sharp slowdown in developer investments occurred in the summer of 2022. Apartment prices were rising, and the cheapest offers disappeared from the market.

The latest data shows that the summer of 2023 was a period in which property prices increased the most. Due to high demand and inadequate supply, developers raised apartment prices, causing an avalanche-like increase in the average price per square meter. The percentage increases were particularly visible in cities such as Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, and the Katowice Metropolitan Area.

The future of the real estate market in Poland is not easy. Property prices will continue to rise due to increasing construction costs and land prices. However, it can be expected that price increases will be dampened by a greater number of available apartments on the market and the emergence of price promotions. Developers are increasingly opting to build apartments for credit customers, which may contribute to greater availability of apartments in favorable locations.

In conclusion, summer is not necessarily a favorable period for individuals planning to purchase a property. Real estate prices are constantly rising, and insufficient supply leads to an increase in the average price per square meter of apartments. Nevertheless, the current summer season appears to be more buyer-friendly due to increased housing supply and the emergence of price promotions.

