Nieruchomości komercyjne jako inwestycja alternatywna dla mieszkań na wynajem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu Narodowego Banku Polskiego (NBP), sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości biurowych i handlowo-usługowych w 2024 roku była gorsza niż przed pandemią. Jednakże, małe nieruchomości komercyjne mogą stanowić alternatywę do inwestowania w mieszkania na wynajem.

Choć globalni inwestorzy wykazują negatywne nastawienie, co przekłada się na obniżony wolumen transakcji na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, nie obserwuje się istotnych napięć na polskim rynku. Mimo to, segmenty biurowy i handlowo-usługowy są nadal słabsze niż przed wybuchem pandemii COVID-19.

Wysokie ceny ofertowe w dużych miastach wciąż utrzymują się na rynkach małych lokali biurowych i handlowych. NBP zauważa podobne tendencje wzrostów cen ofertowych na rynku małych nieruchomości komercyjnych, co na rynku mieszkaniowym. To sugeruje, że dla niektórych inwestorów tego rodzaju nieruchomości mogą stanowić ciekawą alternatywę do inwestowania w mieszkania na wynajem.

Mimo gorszej sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, stabilność jest zachowana. Zainteresowanie inwestorów utrzymuje się, choć w mniejszym stopniu. Dlatego małe nieruchomości komercyjne mogą przyciągać uwagę tych, którzy szukają alternatywnych form inwestycji.

Podsumowując, choć rynek nieruchomości biurowych i handlowo-usługowych jest słabszy niż przed pandemią, małe nieruchomości komercyjne mają potencjał stania się alternatywą dla inwestowania w mieszkania na wynajem. Wysokie ceny ofertowe na tym rynku wskazują na trwałość zainteresowania inwestorów, mimo niższego wolumenu transakcji.

