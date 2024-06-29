Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa oferta na atrakcyjną działkę budowlaną w Krośnie

29 czerwca, 2024

Poszukujesz idealnej działki pod budowę swojego wymarzonego domu? Mamy dla Ciebie doskonałą ofertę! Prezentujemy atrakcyjną nieruchomość o powierzchni 1061 m2, usytuowaną w urokliwym mieście Krosno, w województwie podkarpackim.

Ta przestronna działka ma przybliżone wymiary 22 metry szerokości na 44 metry długości. Całkowicie przyłączone są wszystkie media, takie jak prąd, wodociąg i kanalizacja. Co więcej, na sąsiedniej działce jest również dostępny gaz, gwarantując pełne wygodne i komfortowe warunki podczas budowy oraz późniejszego zamieszkania.

Działka położona jest przy asfaltowej drodze, zapewniając łatwy i wygodny dojazd. Co więcej, posiada już wydane warunki zabudowy na budowę budynku mieszkalnego, co sprawia, że proces planowania i realizacji Twojego domu będzie znacznie ułatwiony.

Zapewniamy również możliwość prezentacji na miejscu, abyś mógł osobiście ocenić potencjał tej fascynującej nieruchomości. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany tym atrakcyjnym terenem pod budowę swojego wymarzonego domu, zachęcamy do kontaktu. Numer oferty, którą reprezentuje ta działka to 833.

Ta nowa oferta na działkę budowlaną w Krośnie to doskonała okazja, by realizować swoje marzenia o własnym domu. Nie przegap tej szansy i skontaktuj się z nami już dziś!

