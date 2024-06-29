Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Radni w Łowiczu odwlekają decyzję o sprzedaży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 czerwca, 2024

Podczas ostatniej sesji Rady Miasta w Łowiczu, radni postanowili wykreślić dwa punkty z porządku obrad, które dotyczyły sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowych przy ulicach 3 Maja i ul. Tkaczew. Decyzję tę podjęli na wniosek Jana Kazimierskiego, który argumentował, że radni nie zostali dostatecznie poinformowani co do wizji włodarzy miasta dotyczącej gospodarki nieruchomościami i planów związanych z mieszkalnictwem.

Burmistrz Mariusz Siewiera przed głosowaniem wniosku udzielił odpowiedzi na pytania i wątpliwości zgłoszone przez radnych. Mimo to, oba punkty zostały usunięte z porządku obrad w wyniku 12 głosów za i 9 przeciw.

Radny Robert Wójcik z Łowickie.pl wskazał, że planowane dochody na rok 2024 są trudne do zrealizowania i bez pozyskiwania funduszy ze sprzedaży nieruchomości, pokrycie bieżących wydatków będzie bardzo trudne.

Burmistrz Siewiera zauważył, że głosowanie radnych świadczy przede wszystkim o braku deklarowanej chęci współpracy i działania na rzecz dobra miasta i jego mieszkańców. Przypomniał, że zawsze w przeszłości radni wyrazili zgodę na sprzedaż nieruchomości, a wszelkie wątpliwości były omawiane na komisjach przed głosowaniem. Niemniej jednak, nie było to wystarczające, aby radni nie odraczyli decyzji odnośnie sprzedaży nieruchomości miejskich.

Burmistrz zaznaczył, że temat sprzedaży nieruchomości przy ulicach 3 Maja i ul. Tkaczew zostanie ponownie rozważony na kolejnej sesji Rady Miasta.

The decision made by the council members in Łowicz to remove two points from the agenda regarding the sale of land properties on 3 Maja and Tkaczew streets has raised concerns about the city’s real estate management and housing plans. Jan Kazimierski, who proposed the removal, argued that the council members were not adequately informed about the city’s vision for property management and housing plans.

Mayor Mariusz Siewiera addressed the questions and concerns raised by the council members before the vote. However, despite his explanations, both points were removed from the agenda with 12 votes in favor and 9 against.

Councilor Robert Wójcik from Łowickie.pl pointed out that the projected revenue for the year 2024 would be difficult to achieve, and without funds from the sale of properties, covering current expenses would be challenging.

Mayor Siewiera observed that the council members’ vote mainly reflects a lack of declared willingness to cooperate and act in the best interest of the city and its residents. He reminded them that in the past, they had agreed to sell properties, and any doubts were discussed in committees before voting. Nevertheless, this was not sufficient to prevent the council members from postponing the decision regarding the sale of municipal properties.

The mayor emphasized that the topic of selling properties on 3 Maja and Tkaczew streets will be reconsidered at the next session of the City Council.

