UFG gwarantuje ochronę finansową dla nabywców nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Małgorzata Ślepowrońska, prezes Ubezpieczeniowego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego (UFG), podkreśla znaczenie nowej zmiany dla zapewnienia bezpieczeństwa finansowego konsumentów. Od 2 lipca 2024 roku osoby fizyczne, które kupują nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym i podpisują umowę deweloperską, będą objęte ochroną DFG, co stanowi ważne wzmocnienie zabezpieczenia interesów kupujących.

Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny ma główną rolę w zwracaniu wpłaconych środków na poczet zakupu nieruchomości w przypadku upadłości dewelopera lub banku prowadzącego rachunek powierniczy. Ochrona ta obejmuje kwoty przekraczające równowartość 100 tysięcy euro, które są gwarantowane przez Bankowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny.

DFG zapewnia także zwrot środków w przypadku odstąpienia klienta od umowy, jeśli deweloper nie przekaże własności lokalu w ustalonym terminie lub nie usunie istotnych wad nieruchomości. Jednak aby skorzystać z ochrony, konieczne jest brak możliwości uzyskania zwrotu bezpośrednio od sprzedającego.

Rzecznik UFG, Damian Ziąber, zwraca uwagę na praktyczne zastosowanie funkcji ochronnej Funduszu. Wiele przypadków zostało już odnotowanych, w których nabywcy nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym skorzystali lub wkrótce skorzystają ze zwrotu środków. Kwoty te sięgają setek tysięcy złotych, podkreślając znaczenie DFG w ochronie oszczędności życia lub długoterminowych kredytów zaciąganych przez konsumentów.

Nowe przepisy przyczynią się do większej pewności i zaufania wśród nabywców nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym. Ochrona finansowa, którą zapewnia Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny, staje się kluczowym czynnikiem w procesie zakupu nieruchomości, zabezpieczając kupujących przed ewentualnymi ryzykami i problemami związanych z realizacją inwestycji deweloperskich.

The insurance industry plays a crucial role in providing financial security to consumers, especially in the real estate market. With the new change coming into effect on July 2, 2024, individuals purchasing properties in the primary market and signing a developer agreement will be protected by the Developers’ Guarantee Fund (DFG), enhancing the safeguarding of buyers’ interests.

The main role of the Developers’ Guarantee Fund is to reimburse funds deposited towards the purchase of a property in the event of the developer’s bankruptcy or the bank managing the escrow account. This protection covers amounts exceeding the equivalent of 100,000 euros, which are guaranteed by the Banking Guarantee Fund.

Additionally, the DFG ensures the refund of funds if the buyer decides to withdraw from the agreement due to the developer’s failure to transfer ownership of the property within the specified timeframe or to rectify significant defects. However, in order to avail of this protection, it is necessary for the buyer to be unable to obtain a refund directly from the seller.

The spokesperson for the DFG, Damian Ziąber, emphasizes the practical application of the Fund’s protective function. Numerous cases have already been recorded where buyers in the primary property market have benefited or will soon benefit from fund reimbursements, with amounts reaching hundreds of thousands of zlotys. This underscores the importance of the DFG in protecting the life savings or long-term loans taken by consumers.

The new regulations will contribute to greater confidence and trust among buyers in the primary real estate market. The financial security provided by the Developers’ Guarantee Fund becomes a key factor in the property purchasing process, safeguarding buyers against potential risks and issues associated with the implementation of development projects.

For more information on the Developers’ Guarantee Fund and its role in ensuring consumer protection in the real estate market, you can visit their official website here.