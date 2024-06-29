Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Włochy i Hiszpania sprzedają nieruchomości za symboliczne kwoty, a teraz Götene dołącza do nich

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Włoskie miasteczka sprzedają opuszczone domy za 1 euro, podczas gdy w Hiszpanii nawet całymi wioskami można nabyć za cenę mieszkania w dużym mieście. Teraz niewielkie szwedzkie miasteczko Götene dołącza do tej niesamowitej okazji. Burmistrz Johan Månsson wyjaśnia, że decyzja o sprzedaży ziemi za symboliczną opłatę wynika z połączenia trudności gospodarczych i malejącej populacji wiejskiej.

W związku z niskim wskaźnikiem urodzeń i starzeniem się społeczeństwa, Götene musi podjąć działania mające na celu przyciągnięcie nowych mieszkańców. Dlatego właśnie zdecydowano się sprzedać 30 działek, które były na rynku od długiego czasu, lecz nikt nie wyraził zainteresowania ich zakupem.

Choć sprzedaż ziemi za jedną koronę za metr kwadratowy jest niezwykłą sytuacją, burmistrz przyznaje, że chętni nabywcy zgłaszają się z całego świata. Centrala w ratuszu nie nadąża z odbieraniem telefonów od potencjalnych kupców, dlatego program sprzedaży został chwilowo wstrzymany, aby przeglądnąć wszystkie napłynięte oferty.

Władze Götene planują wznowić program sprzedaży ziemi, prawdopodobnie poprzez przetarg. Jednakże, burmistrz zapewnia, że w gminie jest nadal wiele ziemi i nieruchomości, które być może także zostaną wystawione na sprzedaż w przyszłości.

Widzimy więc, że nie tylko Włochy i Hiszpania, ale także Götene oferują niespotykaną okazję nabycia nieruchomości za symboliczną kwotę. To doskonała szansa dla tych, którzy marzą o posiadaniu własnego miejsca, bez konieczności ponoszenia ogromnych kosztów.

The sale of abandoned houses for 1 euro in Italian towns and even whole villages in Spain for the price of a city apartment has become a popular opportunity for potential buyers. Now, the small Swedish town of Götene is joining this amazing offer. Mayor Johan Månsson explains that the decision to sell land for a symbolic fee is due to a combination of economic difficulties and a declining rural population.

Due to the low birth rate and aging society, Götene must take action to attract new residents. That is why they have decided to sell 30 plots of land that have been on the market for a long time but no one has shown interest in buying them.

Although selling land for one crown per square meter is an unusual situation, the mayor admits that interested buyers are coming from all over the world. The town hall is overwhelmed with calls from potential buyers, so the sales program has been temporarily suspended to review all incoming offers.

Götene authorities plan to resume the land sales program, most likely through a bidding process. However, the mayor assures that there is still plenty of land and properties in the municipality that may also be put up for sale in the future.

We can see that not only Italy and Spain, but also Götene offer an unprecedented opportunity to acquire real estate for a symbolic amount. This is an excellent chance for those who dream of having their own place without having to bear huge costs.

