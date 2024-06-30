Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dlaczego nowe przepisy zwiększą transparentność w branży deweloperskiej?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od 1 lipca 2024 roku inwestorzy i deweloperzy będą musieli dostarczać nabywcom nowe prospekty dotyczące nieruchomości, zgodnie z nową ustawą deweloperską. Celem tych przepisów jest zwiększenie transparentności i ochrony praw konsumentów.

Nowe przepisy dotyczą nabywców, którzy będą zainteresowani zawarciem umowy deweloperskiej po 1 lipca 2024 roku lub którzy zawarli umowy rezerwacyjne przed tą datą i nie podpisali jeszcze umowy deweloperskiej. Dla osób, które zawarły umowy deweloperskie w okresie przejściowym, nowe prospekty nie będą musiały być dostarczane.

Nowe prospekty mają za zadanie kompleksowo informować nabywców o wszystkich istotnych aspektach dotyczących nieruchomości. Zamiast cytatów z deweloperów, dostępne będą szczegółowe opisy dotyczące lokalizacji, wielkości nieruchomości, dostępnych udogodnień i możliwości personalizacji. Dodatkowo, prospekty będą zawierały informacje o planach rozwoju infrastruktury w okolicy nieruchomości oraz o ewentualnych obciążeniach lokalnej inwestycji.

Nowe przepisy mają na celu zapobieganie sytuacjom, w których nabywcy nie mieliby pełnej wiedzy o nieruchomości, którą zamierzają kupić. Dzięki nowym prospektom, nabywcy będą mogli dokładnie zapoznać się z wszystkimi istotnymi informacjami i podjąć świadomą decyzję.

Zwiększenie transparentności w branży deweloperskiej ma na celu ochronę praw konsumentów oraz budowanie zaufania między inwestorami a nabywcami. Nowe przepisy są krokiem w dobrą stronę i mają na celu poprawę jakości usług w sektorze deweloperskim.

The real estate industry, particularly the development sector, is a vital component of the economy. It involves the construction and sale of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The implementation of the new developer law on July 1, 2024, aims to enhance transparency and consumer protection within this industry.

The new regulations primarily apply to prospective buyers who are interested in entering into a developer agreement after July 1, 2024, or those who have made reservation agreements before that date but have not yet signed a developer agreement. Individuals who have already entered into developer agreements during the transitional period are exempt from the requirement to provide new prospectuses.

The purpose of the new prospectuses is to comprehensively inform buyers about all significant aspects of the properties. Instead of relying on quotes from developers, detailed descriptions regarding the location, size, available amenities, and customization options will be provided. Additionally, the prospectuses will contain information about infrastructure development plans in the vicinity of the property and any potential encumbrances related to local investments.

These new regulations aim to prevent situations where buyers lack complete knowledge about the property they intend to purchase. By providing detailed prospectuses, buyers will be able to thoroughly review all essential information and make informed decisions.

Enhancing transparency in the development industry serves to protect consumers’ rights and build trust between investors and buyers. These new regulations represent a step in the right direction, intending to improve the quality of services within the development sector.

