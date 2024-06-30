Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niezależność pośredników nieruchomości: powinna być zachowana

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 czerwca, 2024

Regulacje dotyczące standardów zawodowych pośredników nieruchomości nie są czymś nowym. Od dawna istniały zasady postępowania, które były obligatoryjne dla licencjonowanych pośredników. Jednak po przeprowadzonej deregulacji zawodu w 2014 roku, te standardy straciły swoją moc.

Obecnie, Polska Federacja Rynku Nieruchomości (PFRN) przyjęła nowy kodeks etyki pośredników. Celem jest wprowadzenie przejrzystych reguł, które uwzględniają zmieniające się warunki techniczne i prawne. Kodeks ten ma stanowić podstawę uczciwej współpracy i etyki wśród pośredników.

Jednak niektórzy przedsiębiorcy są zdania, że te regulacje ingerują zbyt mocno w ich działalność. Sprzedaż nieruchomości wymaga często indywidualnego podejścia, a przedsiębiorcy muszą mieć swobodę w ustalaniu zasad współpracy z klientem. Agnieszka Dąbrowska, dyrektor franczyzy Freedom, podkreśla, że wprowadzenie regulacji narzucających udostępnienie pozyskanej nieruchomości innym pośrednikom może być postrzegane jako nadmierna ingerencja w biznes.

Decyzja o współpracy przy ofertach powinna należeć do pośrednika, który przyjął nieruchomość do swojego portfolio. Zdaniem Dąbrowskiej, ideą współpracy jest wspólna decyzja, a nie obowiązek. Również oferty „off market”, skierowane do wyselekcjonowanej grupy, powinny być oceniane według tego samego standardu.

Niezależność pośredników nieruchomości jest ważna zarówno dla nich samych, jak i dla klientów. Powinno im być pozostawione prawo do wyboru kanałów promocji i narzędzi sprzedażowych. Tylko wtedy mogą oni skutecznie pozyskiwać klientów i zdobywać rekomendacje.

The real estate industry in Poland has been subject to regulations regarding professional standards for real estate agents for many years. However, after the deregulation of the profession in 2014, these standards lost their power. Currently, the Polish Federation of Real Estate Market (PFRN) has adopted a new code of ethics for real estate agents. The aim is to introduce transparent rules that take into account changing technical and legal conditions. This code is intended to serve as the basis for fair cooperation and ethical behavior among intermediaries.

Nevertheless, some entrepreneurs believe that these regulations interfere too much with their business operations. The sale of real estate often requires an individual approach, and entrepreneurs must have the freedom to establish cooperation rules with clients. Agnieszka Dąbrowska, the franchise director of Freedom, emphasizes that the introduction of regulations that impose the obligation to share acquired properties with other agents can be perceived as excessive interference in their business.

The decision to cooperate on offers should belong to the intermediary who has taken the property into their portfolio. According to Dąbrowska, the idea of cooperation is about making a joint decision, not an obligation. Similarly, „off-market” offers, targeted at a selected group, should be evaluated according to the same standard.

The independence of real estate agents is important for both themselves and their clients. They should be allowed the right to choose promotion channels and sales tools. Only then can they effectively acquire clients and gain recommendations.