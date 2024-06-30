Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe inwestycje mieszkaniowe w Trójmieście: perspektywa na rozwój

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Trójmieście nie brakuje nowości na rynku mieszkaniowym, pomimo informacji o spowolnieniu. Wiele nowych inwestycji jest realizowanych, w tym kompleksowe projekty, które będą trwały wiele lat. Trójmiasto.pl prezentuje mapę inwestycji mieszkaniowych oraz katalog nowych ofert.

Jedną z oczekiwanych inwestycji jest osiedle Off Miasto, powstające przy ul. Toruńskiej nad Motławą. To wielofunkcyjne osiedle, które znajduje się w pobliżu centrum Gdańska, ale jednocześnie z dala od zgiełku turystycznego. Osiedle składać się będzie z różnorodnych apartamentów, zachęcających do zamieszkania na stałe. Cały projekt będzie trwał 12 lat, a pierwsze budynki będą gotowe jesienią 2026 roku.

Kolejną nowością jest osiedle Zawiślańska Wille Miejskie, położone w pobliżu centrum, ale z dala od ruchliwych arterii. Osiedle składać się będzie z 16 budynków, w sumie 64 mieszkania o różnej liczbie pokoi. Architektura budynków będzie niebanalna, nadając osiedlu elegancki charakter. Mieszkania będą gotowe w drugim kwartale 2026 roku.

Na granicy dzielnic Wrzeszcz i Matemblewo powstaje osiedle Aalto, które składać się będzie z sześciu willi miejskich. Osiedle ma być przyjazne rodzinom z dziećmi, dlatego tereny zielone zostaną tematycznie urządzone jako strefy zabawy i relaksu. Ceny mieszkań rozpoczynają się od 12 650 zł za m kw. Terminy wydania lokali przewidziano na drugą połowę 2026 roku.

Trójmiasto nadal ma wiele do zaoferowania w kwestii nowych inwestycji mieszkaniowych. To dobry moment, aby rozważyć zakup mieszkania i zainwestować w przyszłość.

The real estate industry in Trójmiasto continues to show resilience and growth, despite reports of a slowdown. Numerous new housing developments are being realized, including comprehensive projects that will span over several years. This presents an exciting opportunity for homebuyers and investors in the region.

One highly anticipated development is the Off Miasto estate, located on Toruńska Street, overlooking the Motława River. This multifunctional neighborhood is situated in close proximity to the center of Gdańsk, yet provides a peaceful and tranquil living environment away from the tourist hustle and bustle. The estate will consist of a variety of apartments designed to attract permanent residents. The entire project is expected to be completed over a 12-year period, with the first buildings ready for occupancy in autumn 2026.

Another notable addition to the housing market is the Zawiślańska Wille Miejskie estate, located near the city center but away from busy thoroughfares. The estate will comprise 16 buildings, housing a total of 64 apartments with varying numbers of rooms. The architecture of the buildings will be distinctive, giving the neighborhood an elegant character. The apartments are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

In the Wrzeszcz and Matemblewo districts, the Aalto estate is being developed, consisting of six urban villas. Designed to be family-friendly, the green areas within the estate will be thematically arranged as play and relaxation zones. Prices for the apartments start from 12,650 zł per square meter. The completion of the units is expected in the second half of 2026.

These new housing developments are just a few examples of the exciting opportunities in the Trójmiasto market. It is a favorable time for potential buyers and investors to consider purchasing a property and investing in the future. With a diverse range of projects available, there is something to suit every taste and budget in this thriving real estate market.

For more information on the real estate industry in Trójmiasto, you can visit the Trójmiasto.pl website, where you can find a map of housing investments and a catalog of new offers.