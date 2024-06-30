Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe warunki dla deweloperów i inwestorów w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od 1 lipca 2022 roku, deweloperzy i inwestorzy w Polsce muszą spełniać nowe warunki wynikające z ustawy deweloperskiej. Przepisy te wprowadzają obowiązek odprowadzania składek na Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny oraz zmieniają zasady dotyczące odbioru lokali.

Choć ustawa obowiązuje od dwóch lat, przepis o dwuletnim okresie przejściowym opóźniał stosowanie nowych regulacji. Jednak ten okres przejściowy dobiega końca, a deweloperzy mają czas do 30 czerwca 2024 roku na spełnienie nowych wymogów.

Zamiast cytatów, warto podkreślić, że nowe przepisy mają na celu zwiększenie ochrony praw nabywców lokali mieszkalnych i domów jednorodzinnych. Odprowadzanie składek na Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny ma zapewnić dodatkowe zabezpieczenie finansowe dla nabywców w przypadku niewywiązania się deweloperów z umów.

Ponadto, nowa ustawa wprowadza również zmiany w procesie odbioru lokali. Dzięki tym zmianom, nabywcy będą mogli dokładnie sprawdzić stan techniczny nabywanej nieruchomości oraz zgłaszać wszelkie usterki deweloperowi w określonym czasie.

W związku z tymi zmianami, deweloperzy i inwestorzy muszą dostosować swoje procesy i procedury do nowych wymogów prawnych. Ważne jest, aby zdawać sobie sprawę z konsekwencji niewykonania nowych obowiązków, które mogą obejmować kary finansowe i utratę zaufania klientów.

Wprowadzenie nowych regulacji ma na celu zwiększenie zaufania do branży nieruchomości w Polsce oraz ochronę praw nabywców. Deweloperzy i inwestorzy powinni zatem skupić się na dostosowaniu się do nowych wymogów i zapewnieniu wysokiej jakości usług na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland is subject to new conditions resulting from the developer law, which came into force on July 1, 2022. These regulations impose the obligation to contribute to the Developer’s Guarantee Fund and change the rules regarding the acceptance of properties.

Although the law has been in effect for two years, the provision regarding the two-year transitional period delayed the implementation of the new regulations. However, this transitional period is coming to an end, and developers have until June 30, 2024, to meet the new requirements.

It is worth emphasizing that the purpose of the new regulations is to enhance the protection of the rights of purchasers of residential premises and single-family houses. Contributing to the Developer’s Guarantee Fund is intended to provide additional financial security for buyers in case developers fail to fulfill their obligations.

Furthermore, the new law also introduces changes in the process of accepting properties. Thanks to these changes, purchasers will be able to thoroughly inspect the technical condition of the acquired real estate and report any defects to the developer within a specified period of time.

As a result of these changes, developers and investors need to adjust their processes and procedures to comply with the new legal requirements. It is important to be aware of the consequences of non-compliance with the new obligations, which can include financial penalties and loss of customer trust.

The introduction of new regulations aims to increase trust in the real estate industry in Poland and protect the rights of buyers. Therefore, developers and investors should focus on adapting to the new requirements and providing high-quality services in the real estate market.

