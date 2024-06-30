Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Roczny wzrost cen nieruchomości w Delhi osiągnął 10,5% – Raport

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Delhi, stolica Indii, odnotowała 10,5-procentowy wzrost cen nieruchomości w ciągu ostatniego roku. Pomimo globalnych trudności, Indie okazują się odporną gospodarką, co przyczyniło się również do zauważalnego wzrostu cen mieszkań w wielu miastach, w tym w Mumbaju i Delhi.

Według najnowszego raportu „Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2024” Knight Frank, Delhi zajmuje drugie miejsce w rankingu indyjskich miast pod względem wzrostu cen nieruchomości, tuż za Mumbajem. W Mumbaju wzrost ten wyniósł 11,5%, podczas gdy w Delhi wyniósł 10,5% w ujęciu rocznym.

Nieruchomości w Delhi cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem ze względu na silny wzrost gospodarczy Indii. Kraj ten odnotował ponad 8-procentowy wzrost PKB, co przełożyło się na zwiększone zainteresowanie inwestorów oraz wzrost cen mieszkań w głównych miastach.

Raport wskazuje również, że wzrost cen nieruchomości w Indiach wynika głównie z wysokiego popytu oraz niskiej podaży. Presja na wzrost cen utrzymuje się, pomimo wspomnianego ożywienia gospodarczego.

Niewątpliwie rosnące ceny nieruchomości w Deli i innych miastach Indii stawiają przed kupującymi wyzwania. Jednakże, dla inwestorów i deweloperów może to oznaczać obiecujące perspektywy na długoterminową inwestycję.

Podsumowując, Delhi odnotowało znaczący wzrost cen nieruchomości w ciągu ostatniego roku, co jest wynikiem odporności gospodarki Indii na globalne trudności. Warto jednak zauważyć, że presja na wzrost cen wynika z wysokiego popytu i niskiej podaży na rynku nieruchomości w kraju.

Delhi, the capital of India, has experienced a 10.5% growth in property prices over the past year. Despite global challenges, India has proven to be a resilient economy, which has also contributed to noticeable increases in housing prices in many cities, including Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the latest report „Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2024” by Knight Frank, Delhi ranks second among Indian cities in terms of property price growth, just behind Mumbai. While Mumbai saw a growth of 11.5%, Delhi recorded a 10.5% year-on-year growth.

Properties in Delhi are in high demand due to India’s strong economic growth. The country has recorded over an 8% increase in GDP, which has resulted in increased investor interest and rising housing prices in major cities.

The report also highlights that the growth in property prices in India is mainly driven by high demand and low supply. The pressure on price growth persists, despite the mentioned economic revival.

Undoubtedly, the rising property prices in Delhi and other cities in India pose challenges for buyers. However, for investors and developers, this may signify promising long-term investment prospects.

To further explore the topic and gain insights into the real estate industry in India, here are some suggested related links:

– 99acres: A leading online real estate platform in India, providing comprehensive property listings, market trends, and expert insights.

– Magicbricks: Another prominent online real estate portal in India, offering a wide range of residential and commercial properties, along with market analysis and trends.

– Economic Times Real Estate: The real estate section of the Economic Times, a renowned Indian business and financial news publication, providing in-depth coverage of the real estate industry, market forecasts, and expert opinions.

In conclusion, Delhi has witnessed significant growth in property prices over the past year, thanks to India’s resilience in the face of global challenges. However, it is important to note that the pressure on prices stems from high demand and low supply in the real estate market of the country.