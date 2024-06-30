Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadające ceny nieruchomości – szansa dla polskiej giełdy?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach ceny nieruchomości w Polsce rosły w zastraszającym tempie, co sprawiło, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości stało się marzeniem większości Polaków. Jednak coraz więcej osób zastanawia się, czy ten trend nie jest już na granicy spekulacji. Wzrosty cen nieruchomości są bowiem coraz bardziej nieproporcjonalne w stosunku do wzrostu cen najmu. Czy to oznacza, że czeka nas korekta na rynku nieruchomości?

Cezary Głuch, ekspert rynku finansowego znany jako Trader21, zwraca uwagę na możliwość spadku cen nieruchomości w przypadku wycofania się rządu z programów pomocowych. Jego zdaniem, decyzje polityczne są nieprzewidywalne, ale należy wziąć pod uwagę, że nagły spadek cen nieruchomości otworzyłby nowe możliwości inwestycyjne na polskiej giełdzie.

Dlaczego inwestowanie w polskie akcje nadal jest mniej popularne niż inwestowanie w nieruchomości? Trader21 zauważa, że większość Polaków wciąż uważa posiadanie nieruchomości za bardziej stabilną i pewniejszą formę inwestycji. Jednak na polskiej giełdzie można znaleźć wiele dużych i stabilnych spółek, które oferują atrakcyjne stopy dywidendy.

Według danych Trader21, średniej wielkości spółki na polskiej giełdzie podrożały o 83%, a małe spółki o 152% w ciągu ostatnich pięciu lat. To wyniki, których nie można bagatelizować. Wybieranie drogich nieruchomości zamiast stabilnych spółek giełdowych może być zatem nieopłacalne.

Czy zatem spadające ceny nieruchomości mogą napędzić hossę na polskiej giełdzie? To jeszcze trudno jednoznacznie stwierdzić. Decyzje polityczne i dynamika rynku nieruchomości są trudne do przewidzenia. Jednak zastanawiający się nad inwestycją warto rozważyć alternatywę i wziąć pod uwagę potencjał polskiej giełdy, która może okazać się źródłem wysokich i stabilnych zwrotów.

